Highest-rated museums in Idaho

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Idaho on Tripadvisor .

#30. Stanley Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: Highway 75, Stanley, ID 83278

#29. Basque Museum & Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 611 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702-5971

#28. Museum of Rexburg: Home of the Teton Flood Exhibit

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 51 N Center St, Rexburg, ID 83440-1539

#27. ARTitorium on Broadway

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 271 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402-3641

#26. Idaho Museum of Natural History

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 698 E Dillon St Corner of 5th and Dillion, Pocatello, ID 83201

#25. Bonner County History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 611 S Ella Ave Lakeview Park, Sandpoint, ID 83864-1100

#24. National Oregon / California Trail Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 320 N 4th St, Montpelier, ID 83254-1256

#23. Fort Hall Replica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 3002 Alvord Loop Upper Level ROSS PARK, Pocatello, ID 83204-2130

#22. Teton Valley Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 137 N Hwy 33, Driggs, Idaho, 83422, Driggs, ID 83422

#21. Boise Art Glass

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 1124 W Front St, Boise, ID 83702-6951

#20. The Art Spirit Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 415 E Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814-2728

#19. Lemhi Historical Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 210 Main St, Salmon, ID 83467-4111

#18. Experimental Breeder Reactor No. 1 (EBR-I) Atomic Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

#17. Boise Basin Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

#16. Lewis and Clark Discovery Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 4832 Hells Gate Road Hellsgate State Park, Lewiston, ID 83501

#15. Wallace Mining Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 509 Bank St, Wallace, ID 83873-2224

#14. Northern Pacific Depot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 219 6th St, Wallace, ID 83873-2283

#13. Cleo's Ferry Museum and Nature Trail

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: Reviews

#12. Idaho State Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Educational sites

- Address: 610 Julia Davis Dr, Boise, ID 83702-7646

#11. Oasis Bordello Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 605 Cedar St, Wallace, ID 83873-2232

#10. Nez Perce County Historical Society & Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 0306 3rd St Third and Capitol Streets, Downtown, Lewiston, ID 83501-1860

#9. Idaho Potato Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (317 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 130 NW Main St, Blackfoot, ID 83221-2239

#8. The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 300 S Capital Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402-3952

#7. Bruneau Dunes Observatory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums

#6. Collector Corner Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 900 John Adams Pkwy, Idaho Falls, ID 83401-4049

#5. Sacajawea Interpretive, Cultural and Education Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 2700 Main St Hwy. 28, Salmon, ID 83467-4719

#4. Legacy Flight Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 400 Airport Rd, Rexburg, ID 83440-4918

#3. Museum of Idaho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums

- Address: 200 N Eastern Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402-4029

#2. Warhawk Air Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa, ID 83687-8582

#1. Museum of Clean

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 711 S 2nd Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201-6520

