Highest-rated museums in Florida

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Florida on Tripadvisor .

#30. Parker Brothers Concepts

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 730 Mullet Rd, Port Canaveral, FL 32920-4504

#29. Manatee Lagoon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (471 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 6000 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

#28. Wiener Museum of Decorative Arts (WMODA)

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (396 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums

- Address: 481 S Federal Hwy 2nd Floor, Dania Beach, FL 33004-4160

#27. Ideal Classic Cars Museum & Showroom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2224 Tamiami Trl S, Venice, FL 34293-5049

#26. Museum of Military History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 5210 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746-5346

#25. Air Force Armament Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,367 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 100 Museum Dr Eglin Air Force Base, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32542-1497

#24. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham Maritime Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,178 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Ships

- Address: Truman Waterfront On The Western Edge of Key West Foot of Southard Street at new Park Seawall, Key West, FL 33040

#23. Norton Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (712 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6405

#22. Bonnet House Museum and Gardens

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,680 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 900 N Birch Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304-3326

#21. McLarty Treasure Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (447 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 13180 North A1A Sebastian Inlet State Park, Vero Beach, FL 32963

#20. The Dinosaur Store

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (484 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 250 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931-3530

#19. Elliott Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (575 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 825 NE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996-1626

#18. U.S. Air Force Space & Missile Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 191 Museum Cir, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920-4000

#17. Henry Morrison Flagler Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,486 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 1 Whitehall Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480-4065

#16. St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, Inc.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,606 reviews)

- Type of activity: Lighthouses, History Museums

- Address: 100 Red Cox Dr, St. Augustine, FL 32080-5443

#15. Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,658 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 445 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3212

#14. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,024 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 3251 S Miami Ave Miami, Florida 33129, Miami, FL 33129-2831

#13. Harry S. Truman Little White House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,466 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 111 Front St, Key West, FL 33040-8311

#12. Marco Island Historical Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (480 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 180 S Heathwood Dr, Marco Island, FL 34145-5028

#11. Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,096 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 4000 Morikami Park Rd, Delray Beach, FL 33446-2305

#10. Navy Seal Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,309 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 3300 N Highway A1a, Fort Pierce, FL 34949-8520

#9. Revs Institute

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (669 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2500 Horseshoe Dr S, Naples, FL 34104-6119

#8. Museum of the Everglades

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 105 West Broadway, Everglades City, FL 34139

#7. Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (431 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 6600 Tico Rd, Titusville, FL 32780-8009

#6. NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20,560 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Observatories & Planetariums

- Address: Space Commerce Way, Merritt Island, FL 32899

#5. The Dali Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,280 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums

- Address: One Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33701-4901

#4. The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20,272 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 907 Whitehead Street, Key West, FL 33040-7473

#3. Edison and Ford Winter Estates

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,608 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Gardens

- Address: 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33901-3315

#2. The Ringling

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,160 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums

- Address: 5401 Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243-2161

#1. Wynwood Walls

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,772 reviews)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Art Museums

- Address: 2520 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127-4306

