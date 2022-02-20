ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Highest-rated museums in Arkansas

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Arkansas on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pg79q_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#30. Emma's Museum of Junk

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 203 E Court St, Jasper, AR 72641
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUtm5_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#29. Arkansas Arts Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Theaters
- Address: 501 E 9th St, Little Rock, AR 72202-3952
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gg2Ym_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#28. Ponca Elk Education Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: Reviews
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tf7qA_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#27. The Galaxy Connection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 536 Ouachita Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901-5331
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Gjpc_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#26. MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums
- Address: 503 E 9th St, Little Rock, AR 72202-3997
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lucBC_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#25. Old Independence Regional Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 380 S 9th St, Batesville, AR 72501-5703
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058wJt_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#24. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 118 W Johnson Ave, Springdale, AR 72764-4313
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3iMT_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#23. 1894 Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Architectural Buildings
- Address: 105 Olive St, Texarkana, AR 71854-5929
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuNsd_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#22. ASU Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 320 University Loop Circle Dean B. Ellis Library, Jonesboro, AR 72401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ki8D_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#21. Art On The Green

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 1100 Bob Courtway Dr Suite 1, Conway, AR 72032-4766
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0No3m2_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#20. Arkansas Railroad Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1700 Port Rd, Pine Bluff, AR 71601-4663
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgPcT_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#19. Historic Arkansas Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 200 E 3rd St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1608
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7SIs_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#18. Scott Family Amazeum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums, Children's Museums
- Address: 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR 72712-5176
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtdig_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#17. Drennan-Scott Historic Site

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 222 N 3rd St, Van Buren, AR 72956-4204
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8Ude_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#16. Mark Martin Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1601 Batesville Blvd, Batesville, AR 72501-8372
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sL6Na_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#15. Old State House Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 300 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1406
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9GIq_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#14. Museum of Native American History

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (969 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops, Speciality Museums
- Address: 202 SW O St, Bentonville, AR 72712-3641
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOFNR_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#13. Gangster Museum of America

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (593 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums
- Address: 510 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901-3597
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByWCU_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#12. Heifer Village (Heifer International)

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1 World Ave, Little Rock, AR 72202-2863
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHWWh_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#11. The Walmart Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,784 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 105 N Main St, Bentonville, AR 72712-5341
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fEMr_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#10. Esse Purse Museum & Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1510 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72202-5038
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkmXZ_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#9. Ka Do Ha Indian Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 281 Kadoha Rd, Murfreesboro, AR 71958-8808
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PihK3_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#8. Town Square Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 21 Courthouse Square, Murfreesboro, AR 71958-9346
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ACsx_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#7. Museum Of Discovery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums, History Museums
- Address: 500 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, AR 72201-1756
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkDdV_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#6. Mid-America Science Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums, Children's Museums
- Address: 500 Mid America Blvd, Hot Springs, AR 71913-8412
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nfif_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#5. Daisy Airgun Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 202 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756-6665
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpAtR_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#4. Ozark Folk Center State Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (428 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, State Parks
- Address: 1032 Park Ave, Mountain View, AR 72560-6008
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mntz8_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#3. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,462 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR 72712-4947
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emWrD_0eK1FMc200
Tripadvisor

#2. Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,199 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 1500 S Park St, Little Rock, AR 72202-5843
Tripadvisor

#1. Ozark Mountains

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Mountains
