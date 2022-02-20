Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Arkansas

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Arkansas on Tripadvisor .

#30. Emma's Museum of Junk

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 203 E Court St, Jasper, AR 72641

#29. Arkansas Arts Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Theaters

- Address: 501 E 9th St, Little Rock, AR 72202-3952

#28. Ponca Elk Education Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Reviews

#27. The Galaxy Connection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 536 Ouachita Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901-5331

#26. MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 503 E 9th St, Little Rock, AR 72202-3997

#25. Old Independence Regional Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 380 S 9th St, Batesville, AR 72501-5703

#24. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 118 W Johnson Ave, Springdale, AR 72764-4313

#23. 1894 Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Architectural Buildings

- Address: 105 Olive St, Texarkana, AR 71854-5929

#22. ASU Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 320 University Loop Circle Dean B. Ellis Library, Jonesboro, AR 72401

#21. Art On The Green

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 1100 Bob Courtway Dr Suite 1, Conway, AR 72032-4766

#20. Arkansas Railroad Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1700 Port Rd, Pine Bluff, AR 71601-4663

#19. Historic Arkansas Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 200 E 3rd St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1608

#18. Scott Family Amazeum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Children's Museums

- Address: 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR 72712-5176

#17. Drennan-Scott Historic Site

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 222 N 3rd St, Van Buren, AR 72956-4204

#16. Mark Martin Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1601 Batesville Blvd, Batesville, AR 72501-8372

#15. Old State House Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 300 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1406

#14. Museum of Native American History

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (969 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops, Speciality Museums

- Address: 202 SW O St, Bentonville, AR 72712-3641

#13. Gangster Museum of America

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (593 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 510 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901-3597

#12. Heifer Village (Heifer International)

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1 World Ave, Little Rock, AR 72202-2863

#11. The Walmart Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,784 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 105 N Main St, Bentonville, AR 72712-5341

#10. Esse Purse Museum & Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1510 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72202-5038

#9. Ka Do Ha Indian Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 281 Kadoha Rd, Murfreesboro, AR 71958-8808

#8. Town Square Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 21 Courthouse Square, Murfreesboro, AR 71958-9346

#7. Museum Of Discovery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, History Museums

- Address: 500 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, AR 72201-1756

#6. Mid-America Science Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Children's Museums

- Address: 500 Mid America Blvd, Hot Springs, AR 71913-8412

#5. Daisy Airgun Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 202 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756-6665

#4. Ozark Folk Center State Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (428 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, State Parks

- Address: 1032 Park Ave, Mountain View, AR 72560-6008

#3. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,462 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR 72712-4947

#2. Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,199 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 1500 S Park St, Little Rock, AR 72202-5843

#1. Ozark Mountains

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Mountains

