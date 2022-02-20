Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Georgia

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Georgia on Tripadvisor .

#30. Meadow Garden

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 1320 Independence Dr, Augusta, GA 30901-1038

#29. Currahee Military Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

- Address: 160 N Alexander St, Toccoa, GA 30577-2372

#28. Georgia Museum of Agriculture & Historic Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1392 Whiddon Mill Rd, Tifton, GA 31793-7800

#27. College Football Hall of Fame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,530 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 250 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1602

#26. Georgia's Old Governor's Mansion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings

- Address: 120 S Clark St, Milledgeville, GA 31061-3336

#25. Little White House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 401 Little White House Rd US Alternate 27 & Ga. Hwy. 85, Warm Springs, GA 31830-2157

#24. Mark of the Potter

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 9982 Highway 197 N, Clarkesville, GA 30523-2036

#23. World of Coca-Cola

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14,206 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1807

#22. American Prohibition Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (934 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 209 W Saint Julian St, Savannah, GA 31401-2513

#21. Road To Tara Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 104 N Main St, Jonesboro, GA 30236-8315

#20. Atlanta History Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,419 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Gardens

- Address: 130 W Paces Ferry Rd NW 10 St Nw, Atlanta, GA 30305

#19. Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,219 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 124 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401-3732

#18. Gwinnett Environmental & Heritage Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 2020 Cleanwater Dr, Buford, GA 30519-5708

#17. Morris Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1 10th St, Augusta, GA 30901-0100

#16. National Civil War Naval Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (518 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Ships

- Address: 1002 Victory Drive, Columbus, GA 31901-3429

#15. Tellus Science Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (585 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 100 Tellus Drive, Cartersville, GA 30120

#14. Museum of Aviation

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (720 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 1942 Heritage Blvd Robins AFB, Warner Robins, GA 31098-2442

#13. Booth Western Art Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (577 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 501 N Museum Dr, Cartersville, GA 30120-3272

#12. World War II Home Front Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 4201 1st St East Beach, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522-3902

#11. National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (996 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 175 Bourne Ave, Pooler, GA 31322-9516

#10. National Center for Civil and Human Rights

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,119 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 100 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30308-3003

#9. The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2321 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204-3117

#8. Biblical History Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (251 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 130 Gordon Commercial Dr, LaGrange, GA 30240-5740

#7. Augusta Museum of History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 560 Reynolds St, Augusta, GA 30901-1430

#6. Southeastern Railway Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 3595 Buford Hwy, Duluth, GA 30096-3706

#5. Hay House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings

- Address: 934 Georgia Ave, Macon, GA 31201-6708

#4. St. Simons Lighthouse Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,045 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 101 12th St, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522-4821

#3. National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,238 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

- Address: 1775 Legacy Way Off Benning Blvd, just outside Fort Benning, Columbus, GA 31903-3674

#2. Augusta Canal Discovery Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 1450 Greene St Suite 400, Augusta, GA 30901-5200

#1. Tybee Island Light Station And Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,599 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Lighthouses

- Address: 30 Meddin Dr, Tybee Island, GA 31328-9733

