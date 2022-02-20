ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Highest-rated museums in Georgia

Highest-rated museums in Georgia

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Georgia on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHEn5_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#30. Meadow Garden

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: 1320 Independence Dr, Augusta, GA 30901-1038
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAf9v_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#29. Currahee Military Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums
- Address: 160 N Alexander St, Toccoa, GA 30577-2372
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nYZh_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#28. Georgia Museum of Agriculture & Historic Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 1392 Whiddon Mill Rd, Tifton, GA 31793-7800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQQnJ_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#27. College Football Hall of Fame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,530 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 250 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1602
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJuIE_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#26. Georgia's Old Governor's Mansion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings
- Address: 120 S Clark St, Milledgeville, GA 31061-3336
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17srxg_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#25. Little White House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 401 Little White House Rd US Alternate 27 & Ga. Hwy. 85, Warm Springs, GA 31830-2157
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdlgE_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#24. Mark of the Potter

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 9982 Highway 197 N, Clarkesville, GA 30523-2036
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cEeJ_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#23. World of Coca-Cola

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14,206 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1807
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbeH6_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#22. American Prohibition Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (934 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 209 W Saint Julian St, Savannah, GA 31401-2513
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzdRo_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#21. Road To Tara Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 104 N Main St, Jonesboro, GA 30236-8315
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwnP8_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#20. Atlanta History Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,419 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Gardens
- Address: 130 W Paces Ferry Rd NW 10 St Nw, Atlanta, GA 30305
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIr0m_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,219 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 124 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401-3732
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26U1LK_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#18. Gwinnett Environmental & Heritage Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums
- Address: 2020 Cleanwater Dr, Buford, GA 30519-5708
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498xBJ_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#17. Morris Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 1 10th St, Augusta, GA 30901-0100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBZMd_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#16. National Civil War Naval Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (518 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, Ships
- Address: 1002 Victory Drive, Columbus, GA 31901-3429
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWViy_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Tellus Science Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (585 reviews)
- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums
- Address: 100 Tellus Drive, Cartersville, GA 30120
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjSLe_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#14. Museum of Aviation

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (720 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums
- Address: 1942 Heritage Blvd Robins AFB, Warner Robins, GA 31098-2442
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ce1Me_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#13. Booth Western Art Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (577 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 501 N Museum Dr, Cartersville, GA 30120-3272
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8VZe_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#12. World War II Home Front Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums
- Address: 4201 1st St East Beach, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522-3902
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4Po3_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#11. National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (996 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums
- Address: 175 Bourne Ave, Pooler, GA 31322-9516
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHnSk_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#10. National Center for Civil and Human Rights

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,119 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: 100 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30308-3003
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdsUn_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#9. The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 2321 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204-3117
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPm08_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#8. Biblical History Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (251 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 130 Gordon Commercial Dr, LaGrange, GA 30240-5740
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VJP1_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Augusta Museum of History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 560 Reynolds St, Augusta, GA 30901-1430
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBM9J_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Southeastern Railway Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums
- Address: 3595 Buford Hwy, Duluth, GA 30096-3706
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I14lS_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Hay House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings
- Address: 934 Georgia Ave, Macon, GA 31201-6708
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24X5NB_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#4. St. Simons Lighthouse Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,045 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 101 12th St, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522-4821
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtMHg_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#3. National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,238 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums
- Address: 1775 Legacy Way Off Benning Blvd, just outside Fort Benning, Columbus, GA 31903-3674
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1tLC_0eK1FLjJ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Augusta Canal Discovery Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums
- Address: 1450 Greene St Suite 400, Augusta, GA 30901-5200
Tripadvisor

#1. Tybee Island Light Station And Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,599 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Lighthouses
- Address: 30 Meddin Dr, Tybee Island, GA 31328-9733
