Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Connecticut

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Connecticut on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Where people in Connecticut are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#30. American Clock & Watch Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops, Speciality Museums

- Address: 100 Maple St, Bristol, CT 06010-5034

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Blessed Michael McGivney Pilgrimage Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 1 State St, New Haven, CT 06511-6702

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Mystic Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 9 Water St, Mystic, CT 06355-2592

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Niantic Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 409 Main St, Niantic, CT 06357-3103

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Florence Griswold Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops, Historic Sites

- Address: 96 Lyme St, Old Lyme, CT 06371-1426

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Countries Connecticut imports the most goods from

Tripadvisor

#25. Danbury Railway Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Danbury Railway Museum 120 White Street, Danbury, CT 06813

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. United States Coast Guard Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 15 Mohegan Ave, New London, CT 06320-8100

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Stonington Vineyards

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Wineries & Vineyards

- Address: 523 Taugwonk Rd, Stonington, CT 06378-1805

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Yale Center for British Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (363 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1080 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06510-2302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. New Britain Museum of American Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (343 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 56 Lexington St 56 Lexington St., New Britain, Connecticut, New Britain, CT 06052-1417

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Connecticut

Tripadvisor

#20. USS Nautilus

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (149 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

- Address: 1 Crystal Lake Rd, Groton, CT 06349-2300

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Dinosaur State Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums

- Address: 400 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 295 West Ave Mathews Park, Norwalk, CT 06850-4002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Fairfield Museum and History Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 370 Beach Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824-6639

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Connecticut Science Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 250 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, CT 06103-2802

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Connecticut

Tripadvisor

#15. Stonington Lighthouse Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 7 Water St, Stonington, CT 06378-1422

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Tantaquidgeon Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1819 Norwich New London Tpke, Uncasville, CT 06382-1320

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Kidcity Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 119 Washington St, Middletown, CT 06457-2817

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Connecticut River Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 67 Main St, Essex, CT 06426-1150

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. New England Carousel Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 95 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010-6390

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Connecticut, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Bruce Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 1 Museum Dr, Greenwich, CT 06830-7100

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (566 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 170 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT 06511-8902

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Stepping Stones Museum for Children

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 303 West Ave Mathews Park, Norwalk, CT 06850-4002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. The Submarine Force Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (882 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1 Crystal Lake Rd, Groton, CT 06349-2300

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (576 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 600 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103-2911

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Connecticut

Tripadvisor

#5. Stamford Museum & Nature Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 39 Scofieldtown Rd, Stamford, CT 06903-4096

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (408 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 110 Pequot Trail, Mashantucket, CT 06338

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Yale University Art Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (958 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1111 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06510-2301

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The Mark Twain House & Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,633 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 351 Farmington Ave GPS Parking address 385 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105-6400

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Mystic Seaport Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,350 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Connecticut