Highest-rated museums in Alaska

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Alaska on Tripadvisor .

#30. Skagway Museum and Archives

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: Seventh Ave. and Spring Street, Skagway, AK 99840

#29. Alaska House Art Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 1003 Cushman St, Fairbanks, AK 99701-4618

#28. The Valdez Museum and Historical Archive

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 217 Egan Dr P. O. Box 8, Valdez, AK 99686-0008

#27. Pioneer Air Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701-4014

#26. Prince William Sound Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 100 Whittier Street, Whittier, AK 99693

#25. BearHead Photography Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 678 Broadway St. Corner of 7th and Broadway, Skagway, AK 99840

#24. Talkeetna Historical Society Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

#23. Scanlon Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 318 Mission St, Ketchikan, AK 99901-6420

#22. Sealaska Heritage - Walter Soboleff Building

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 105 S Seward St Suite 201, Juneau, AK 99801-1332

#21. Ptarmigan Arts

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 471 E Pioneer Ave, Homer, AK 99603-7622

#20. Dean Family Farm and Art Studios and The Dean Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Farms

- Address: 40374 Waterman Rd, Homer, AK 99603-9404

#19. Tongass Historical Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 629 Dock St, Ketchikan, AK 99901-6529

#18. Sheldon Jackson Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

#17. Dolly's House Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (315 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 24 Creek St, Ketchikan, AK 99901-6508

#16. Anchorage Museum at Rasmuson Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,596 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 625 C St, Anchorage, AK 99501-3544

#15. Kilcher Homestead Living Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Kilcher Road, Homer, AK 99603

#14. Southeast Alaska Discovery Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)

- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, Natural History Museums

- Address: 50 Main St, Ketchikan, AK 99901-6559

#13. Fairbanks Ice Museum

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (324 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 500 2nd Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701-4729

#12. Iditarod Headquarters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2100 S Knik Goose Bay Rd, Wasilla, AK 99654-0471

#11. Totem Heritage Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (535 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 601 Deermount St, Ketchikan, AK 99901-6611

#10. Norman Lowell Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (184 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums

- Address: Sterling Hwy Mile 160.9, Homer, AK 99556

#9. Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

- Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas, Educational sites

- Address: 708 Smoky Bay Way, Homer, AK 99603-7653

#8. Pratt Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 3779 Bartlett St, Homer, AK 99603-7579

#7. Red Onion Saloon Brothel Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (836 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 205 Broadway, Skagway, AK 99840

#6. Alaska State Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (571 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 395 Whittier St, Juneau, AK 99801-1718

#5. Aurora Ice Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (934 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 56.5 Chena Hot Springs Road Chena Hot Springs Resort, Fairbanks, AK 99711

#4. Alaska Islands and Ocean Visitor Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (615 reviews)

- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, Natural History Museums

- Address: 95 Sterling Hwy, Homer, AK 99603-7472

#3. Aurora Dora

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (462 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops, Art Galleries

- Address: 22229 S Talkeetna Spur Rd, Talkeetna, AK 99676

#2. Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,498 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 212 Wedgewood Dr Wedgewood Resort, Fairbanks, AK 99701-1728

#1. University of Alaska Museum of the North

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,500 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Natural History Museums

- Address: 1962 Yukon DR, Fairbanks, AK 99775-9702

