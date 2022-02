Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Hawaii

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Hawaii on Tripadvisor .

#30. Art House Hawaii

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 3440 Poipu Rd Old Koloa Town, Koloa, Kauai, HI 96756-9522

#29. Baldwin Home Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 120 Dickenson St, Lahaina, Maui, HI 96761-1224

#28. Haleakala Observatories

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums

#27. Alan Akana Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 3281 Waikomo Road Just east of Poipu Road, Koloa, Kauai, HI 96756-9705

#26. Genesis Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 250 Waikoloa Beach Dr, #A1 Kings Shops, Waikoloa, Island of Hawaii, HI 96738

#25. Waioli Mission House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Kuhio Highway Hanalei, Just behind the green Waioli Huia Church, Kauai, HI 96714

#24. Naval Air Museum Barbers Point

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 91-1299 Midway Street, Kapolei, Oahu, HI 96707-2106

#23. USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,925 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 11 Arizona Memorial Dr, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96818-3104

#22. Shangri La

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (931 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings

- Address: 4055 Papu Cir, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-4850

#21. Honolulu Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,265 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 900 S Beretania St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-1495

#20. Tropic Lightning Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Building #361, Waianae Avenue Schofield Barracks, Wahiawa, Oahu, HI 96857-5000

#19. US Army Museum of Hawaii

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,095 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 2131 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1936

#18. Tabora Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 3610 Rice St Marriott Kauai Resort, Lihue, Kauai, HI 96766-1705

#17. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Art Museums

- Address: 2841 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, Maui, HI 96768-9642

#16. Fish Eye Kauai

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 4-5280 Kuhio Hwy, Princeville, Kauai, HI 96722

#15. Parker Ranch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

- Type of activity: Other Ranches & Farms, History Museums

- Address: 66-1304 Mamalahoa Hwy, Waimea, Island of Hawaii, HI 96743-7503

#14. Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,307 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 319 Lexington Blvd Historic Ford Island, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96818-5004

#13. W.M. Keck Observatory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums

- Address: 65-1120 Mamalahoa Hwy opened from 10AM to 2PM, Island of Hawaii, HI 96743-8431

#12. Kona Coffee Living History Farm

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (277 reviews)

- Type of activity: Farms, History Museums

- Address: 82-6199 Mamalahoa Hwy Hwy 11, Captain Cook, Island of Hawaii, HI 96704-8203

#11. Mauna Kea Observatories

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums

- Address: Mauna Kea Access Rd Hilo, Island of Hawaii, HI 96720

#10. Grove Farm Sugar Plantation Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 4050 Nawiliwili Rd, Lihue, Kauai, HI 96766-8600

#9. Bishop Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,789 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1525 Bernice St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-2704

#8. Maui Hands

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

#7. Mauna Kea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)

- Type of activity: Mountains, Observatories & Planetariums

#6. Makai Glass Maui

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 903 Haliimaile Rd, Makawao, Maui, HI 96768-9712

#5. USS Arizona Memorial

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26,589 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Cemeteries

- Address: 1 Arizona Memorial Place, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96818

#4. Iolani Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,782 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 364 S King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813-2900

#3. Kauai Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (750 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, History Museums

- Address: 4428 Rice St, Lihue, Kauai, HI 96766-1338

#2. Pearl Harbor National Memorial

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13,409 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Military Bases & Facilities

- Address: 1 Arizona Memorial Place, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96818

#1. Hawaii Plantation Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 94-695 Waipahu St, Waipahu, Oahu, HI 96797-2601

