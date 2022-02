Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Alabama

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Alabama on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Famous actresses from Alabama

Tripadvisor

#30. Dauphin Island Little Red School House Community Complex

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 1016 Bienville Blvd, Dauphin Island, AL 36528-4300

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Paul W. Bryant Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (315 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 300 Paul W. Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Freedom Rides Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 210 S Court St, Montgomery, AL 36104-4006

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Birmingham Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (538 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 2000 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35203-2278

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Mobile Carnival Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (564 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 355 Government St, Mobile, AL 36602-2315

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Alabama

Tripadvisor

#25. Landmark Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 430 Landmark Dr, Dothan, AL 36303-8916

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. The F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 919 Felder Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106-1926

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. GulfQuest - National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 155 S Water St 175 1750 Shelton Beach Road, Mobile, AL 36602-3710

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Hank Williams Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 118 Commerce St Downtown Entertainment District, Montgomery, AL 36104-2538

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Poarch Band of Creek Indians Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: Reviews

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Alabama

Tripadvisor

#20. Alabama State Capitol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums, Government Buildings

- Address: 600 Dexter Ave, Montgomery, AL 36130-3008

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Holmes Medical Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Educational sites

- Address: 111 W Laurel Ave Hwy 98 West, Foley, AL 36535-1966

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1 Museum Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117-4600

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Scottsboro Boys Museum & Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 428 W Willow St, Scottsboro, AL 35768-4351

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Alabama Department of Archives and History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Type of activity: Libraries, History Museums

- Address: 624 Washington Ave, Montgomery, AL 36130-0100

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Alabama

Tripadvisor

#15. Jasmine Hill Gardens & Outdoor Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 3001 Jasmine Hill Rd, Wetumpka, AL 36093-1718

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Indian & Sea Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 25850 John Snook Dr, Orange Beach, AL 36561

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Cook Museum of Natural Science

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Educational sites

- Address: 133 Fourth Ave NE, Decatur, AL 35601

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Foley Railroad Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 125 E Laurel Ave, Foley, AL 36535-2651

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (377 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

- Address: 2060 Airport Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801-5338

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Alabama

Tripadvisor

#10. McWane Science Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (949 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Aquariums

- Address: 200 19th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3117

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Vulcan Park and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,371 reviews)

- Type of activity: Lookouts, Parks

- Address: 1701 Valley View Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Civil Rights Memorial Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (421 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 400 Washington Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104-4344

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (655 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Aquariums

- Address: 101 Bienville Blvd, Dauphin Island, AL 36528-4603

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Rosa Parks Library and Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 251 Montgomery St 251 Montgomery Street, 36104, Montgomery, AL 36104-3526

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama

Tripadvisor

#5. Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,265 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 520 16th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203-1911

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Legacy Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (374 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums

- Address: 115 Coosa St, Montgomery, AL 36104-2506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Battleship USS ALABAMA

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,880 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Ships

- Address: 2703 Battleship Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36602-8003

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. U.S. Space and Rocket Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,143 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops, Science Museums

- Address: 1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, AL 35805-3371

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,255 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 6030 Barber Motorsports, Birmingham, AL 35094-3418

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Alabama are moving to most