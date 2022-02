Welcome back! It's been eight days since the Hawks last played. They took a two-game winning streak into the All-Star break, and they must keep their foot on the gas. Currently, they are tied for the 9th spot in the Eastern Conference. A date with the play-in tournament seems like a near-foregone conclusion at this point. To meet or exceed that expectation, the Hawks must continue winning at a high rate.

