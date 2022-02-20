Trump is a "walking perjury case" says ex-GOP spokesperson

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former Republican Party spokesperson Kurt Bardella -- who now advises the DNC -- claimed that Donald Trump and his supporters are over-inflating a report from special counsel John Durham to distract from the horrific series of legal setbacks the former president suffered this past week.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Bardella was asked about Durham having to come forward and call out conservatives for misrepresenting his filing, and the former Republican who abandoned the party in 2017 due to Trump, claimed the former president is doomed if he has to sit down and answer questions under oath.

"Well, it's very clear when you look at the timing," he explained. "Donald Trump is in trouble. He's in legal jeopardy, court filings are going against him left and right all week long."

"His kids are going to have to testify under oath, he's going to have to testify under oath on the SDNY stuff and that's pretty much game over because he's a walking perjury case all to himself, and here comes this great conspiracy theory from the same chorus that brought Hillary's e-mails, pulling nonsense stuff, language that doesn't actually exist," he continued, "and it's clear misdirection, an effort to take any attention away from what's going on with Donald Trump and put it on somebody else."

Pointing out that Hillary Clinton fired back at the report in a highly publicized speech, he added, "It says a lot, by the way, that after Hillary Clinton called it out, and pretty much laid out how it's defaming her, and could be a legal issue for those propaganda outlets that carry John Durham's water here, that all of a sudden yesterday there was hardly any mention of it on Fox. It went away when they realized, 'Oh, crap, we may be breaking the law by defaming Hillary Clinton.'"