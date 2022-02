DULUTH — As we enter mid-February the bite has certainly picked up a tad. Changing tactics and locating fish that are less pressured has been key. It helps that the weather has warmed up making angling outings much more comfortable. We are not out of the woods as far as winter goes, but as we advance through the next few weeks, we certainly will start to see some more moderate, angler-friendly temperatures. Plus we’re gaining a good amount of extended daylight every day.

DULUTH, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO