Highest-rated museums in Washington

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Washington on Tripadvisor .

#30. Forks Timber Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1421 S Forks Ave, Forks, WA 98331-9383

#29. Schack Art Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2921 Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201-4086

#28. Johnston Ridge Observatory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (489 reviews)

- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums

- Address: 21500 Spirit Lake Highway, Toutle, WA 98649

#27. Fort Walla Walla Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 755 NE Myra Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362-8035

#26. Harbor History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 4121 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98332-1080

#25. Tacoma Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1701 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402-3214

#24. The REACH Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 1943 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA 99352-4803

#23. Bremerton Bug Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1118 Charleston Beach Rd W, Bremerton, WA 98312-4504

#22. Aberdeen Museum of History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 111 E 3rd St, Aberdeen, WA 98520-4002

#21. SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1312 Bay St, Bellingham, WA 98225-4322

#20. Microsoft Visitor Center

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 15010 NE 36th St Building 92, Microsoft Campus, Redmond, WA 98052-5317

#19. Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 703 S. 2nd St, La Conner, WA 98257

#18. Washington State History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1911 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402-3109

#17. Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 5917 S 196th St, Kent, WA 98032-2132

#16. Shafer Historical Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 285 Castle Ave, Winthrop, WA 98862-9000

#15. Historic Flight Foundation

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 10719 Bernie Webber Dr, Mukilteo, WA 98275-5011

#14. Coastal Interpretive Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1033 Catala Ave SE Corner of Catala Ave and Discovery Ave., Ocean Shores, WA 98569-9761

#13. Hands On Children's Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (482 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 414 Jefferson St NE, Olympia, WA 98501-1124

#12. Yakima Valley Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 2105 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902-3766

#11. LeMay Collections at Marymount

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 325 152nd St E, Tacoma, WA 98445-1214

#10. Imagine Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 1502 Wall St, Everett, WA 98201-4008

#9. Pacific Bonsai Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Type of activity: Other Nature & Parks, Art Museums

- Address: 2515 S 336th St Weyerhaeuser Corporate Campus, Federal Way, WA 98001-9769

#8. Puget Sound Navy Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 251 1st St, Bremerton, WA 98337-5612

#7. Hibulb Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

#6. Museum of Glass

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,294 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums

- Address: 1801 Dock St, Tacoma, WA 98402-3217

#5. USS Turner Joy Museum Ship

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 300 Washington Beach Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337-5668

#4. Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (306 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: 3407 109th St SW, Everett, WA 98204-1351

#3. LeMay - America's Car Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,055 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2702 E D St, Tacoma, WA 98421-1200

#2. The Museum of Flight

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,702 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 9404 East Marginal Way South, Seattle, WA 98108-4046

#1. Chihuly Garden and Glass

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24,447 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums

- Address: 305 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98109-4623

