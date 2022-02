Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Virginia

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Virginia on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Countries Virginia exports the most goods to

Tripadvisor

#30. Virginia Museum of Transportation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (693 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 303 Norfolk Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016-3620

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Tank Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 3401 US Hwy 29B, Danville, VA 24540

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Edgar Allan Poe Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (515 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 1914 E Main St # 16, Richmond, VA 23223-6964

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Stonewall Jackson's Headquarters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 415 N Braddock St, Winchester, VA 22601-3921

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. The Car and Carriage Caravan Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (813 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: Luray Caverns, Luray, VA 22835

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Virginia

Tripadvisor

#25. The Rising Sun Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 1304 Caroline St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401-3704

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 145 E Main St, Wytheville, VA 24382-2319

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Pamplin Historical Park

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (348 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Parks

- Address: 6125 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA 23803-7494

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Science Museum of Virginia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 2500 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2057

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Frontier Culture Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (697 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 1290 Richmond Ave, Staunton, VA 24401-4976

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Virginia is the #5 least unionized state

Tripadvisor

#20. Museum of the Shenandoah Valley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (523 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums

- Address: 901 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601-3305

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. George Washington's Mount Vernon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,684 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, VA 22121

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (669 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 301 S Nassau St, Williamsburg, VA 23185-4103

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. NRA National Firearms Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 11250 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030-7550

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Nauticus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,078 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1 Waterside Dr, Norfolk, VA 23510-1737

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Famous actors from Virginia

Tripadvisor

#15. Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,406 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Chantilly, VA 20151-3002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Chrysler Museum of Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (996 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1 Memorial Pl, Norfolk, VA 23510-1540

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,332 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Battlefields

- Address: 200 Water Street Route 1020, Yorktown, VA 23690

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Virginia Living Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (743 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Zoos

- Address: 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601-1999

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,537 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Aquariums

- Address: 717 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451-4811

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Virginia

Tripadvisor

#10. Virginia Air & Space Science Center

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (541 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 600 Settlers Landing Rd, Hampton, VA 23669-4033

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. White House of the Confederacy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,248 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 1201 E Clay St, Richmond, VA 23219-1615

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. George C. Marshall's Dodona Manor

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings

- Address: 312 E Market St, Leesburg, VA 20176-4100

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Amazement Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 27 9th St, Lynchburg, VA 24504-1422

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. The Mariners' Museum & Park

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (918 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Parks

- Address: 100 Museum Dr, Newport News, VA 23606-3757

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Virginia

Tripadvisor

#5. Military Aviation Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,343 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 1341 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23457-1542

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Fort Monroe's Casemate Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (532 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 20 Bernard Rd Ingalls Road, Monroe, VA 23651-1004

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Historic Jamestowne

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,394 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 1368 Colonial Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23185

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,086 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 200 N Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220-4007

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Colonial Williamsburg

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,357 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 101 Visitor Center Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23185-4565

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential Virginia uses