Washington, DC

Highest-rated museums in Washington, D.C.

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Washington, D.C.

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Washington D.C. on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#30. National Museum of the United States Navy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums
- Address: Washington Navy Yard 805 Kidder Breese SE, Washington DC, DC 20374-5060
Tripadvisor

#29. House of the Temple

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 1733 16th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-3103
Tripadvisor

#28. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (878 reviews)
- Type of activity: Gardens, Art Museums
- Address: 7th St & Independence Ave. SW Smithsonian Institutions, Washington DC, DC 20560
Tripadvisor

#27. National Museum of the American Indian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,365 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums
- Address: 4th St SW Independence Ave SW, Washington DC, DC 20560
Tripadvisor

#26. Rock Creek Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums
- Address: 3545 Williamsburg Ln NW, Washington, DC 20008, Washington DC, DC 20015
Tripadvisor

#25. National Gallery of Art - Sculpture Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (571 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Parks
- Address: Constitution Ave NW & 7th Street National Gallery of Art, Washington DC, DC 20408
Tripadvisor

#24. National Museum of Women in the Arts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1250 New York Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-3970
Tripadvisor

#23. Anderson House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 2118 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-3640
Tripadvisor

#22. President Lincoln's Cottage

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (549 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
- Address: 140 Rock Creek Church Rd NW, Washington DC, DC 20011-8400
Tripadvisor

#21. National Law Enforcement Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums
- Address: 444 E St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-2725
Tripadvisor

#20. Madame Tussauds DC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,026 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 1001 F St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1409
Tripadvisor

#19. Dumbarton Oaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)
- Type of activity: Gardens, Art Museums
- Address: 1703 32nd St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-2961
Tripadvisor

#18. Smithsonian Institution Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (722 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 1050 Independence Ave SW, Washington DC, DC 20013
Tripadvisor

#17. The Phillips Collection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,392 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 1600 21st St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-1003
Tripadvisor

#16. National Postal Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,115 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 2 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington DC, DC 20002-4945
Tripadvisor

#15. National Geographic Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (858 reviews)
- Type of activity: Natural History Museums
- Address: 1145 17th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20036-4707
Tripadvisor

#14. Renwick Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,121 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington DC, DC 20560
Tripadvisor

#13. International Spy Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,437 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 700 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington DC, DC 20024
Tripadvisor

#12. National Museum of American History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,965 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 1400 Constitution Ave NW Between 12th and 14th Street, Washington DC, DC 20560
Tripadvisor

#11. Smithsonian American Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,547 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums
- Address: 8th and F Streets, NW, Washington DC, DC 20013
Tripadvisor

#10. Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,254 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Gardens
- Address: 4155 Linnean Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-3806
Tripadvisor

#9. The National Archives Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,490 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 700 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20408-0001
Tripadvisor

#8. Ford's Theatre

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,287 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Theaters
- Address: 511 10th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1499
Tripadvisor

#7. Museum of the Bible

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,075 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 400 4th St SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2798
Tripadvisor

#6. National Portrait Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,511 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums
- Address: F Street NW Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC, DC 20560
Tripadvisor

#5. National Air and Space Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23,325 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: Independence Ave SW 600 Independence Ave SW, Washington DC, DC 20560
Tripadvisor

#4. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11,168 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 100 Raoul Wallenberg Plaza SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2126
Tripadvisor

#3. National Gallery of Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (9,210 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: Constitution Ave NW 6th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, Washington DC, DC 20002
Tripadvisor

#2. National Museum of African American History and Culture

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,504 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 1400 Constitution Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20560-0007
Tripadvisor

#1. Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,229 reviews)
- Type of activity: Natural History Museums
- Address: 10th Street and Constitution Ave, Washington DC, DC 20560
