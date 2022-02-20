Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Washington, D.C.

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Washington D.C. on Tripadvisor .

#30. National Museum of the United States Navy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums

- Address: Washington Navy Yard 805 Kidder Breese SE, Washington DC, DC 20374-5060

#29. House of the Temple

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1733 16th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-3103

#28. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (878 reviews)

- Type of activity: Gardens, Art Museums

- Address: 7th St & Independence Ave. SW Smithsonian Institutions, Washington DC, DC 20560

#27. National Museum of the American Indian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,365 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 4th St SW Independence Ave SW, Washington DC, DC 20560

#26. Rock Creek Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 3545 Williamsburg Ln NW, Washington, DC 20008, Washington DC, DC 20015

#25. National Gallery of Art - Sculpture Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (571 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Parks

- Address: Constitution Ave NW & 7th Street National Gallery of Art, Washington DC, DC 20408

#24. National Museum of Women in the Arts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1250 New York Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-3970

#23. Anderson House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 2118 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-3640

#22. President Lincoln's Cottage

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (549 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 140 Rock Creek Church Rd NW, Washington DC, DC 20011-8400

#21. National Law Enforcement Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 444 E St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-2725

#20. Madame Tussauds DC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,026 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 1001 F St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1409

#19. Dumbarton Oaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)

- Type of activity: Gardens, Art Museums

- Address: 1703 32nd St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-2961

#18. Smithsonian Institution Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (722 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1050 Independence Ave SW, Washington DC, DC 20013

#17. The Phillips Collection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,392 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 1600 21st St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-1003

#16. National Postal Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,115 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington DC, DC 20002-4945

#15. National Geographic Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (858 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 1145 17th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20036-4707

#14. Renwick Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,121 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington DC, DC 20560

#13. International Spy Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,437 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 700 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington DC, DC 20024

#12. National Museum of American History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,965 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1400 Constitution Ave NW Between 12th and 14th Street, Washington DC, DC 20560

#11. Smithsonian American Art Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,547 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums

- Address: 8th and F Streets, NW, Washington DC, DC 20013

#10. Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,254 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Gardens

- Address: 4155 Linnean Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-3806

#9. The National Archives Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,490 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 700 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20408-0001

#8. Ford's Theatre

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,287 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Theaters

- Address: 511 10th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1499

#7. Museum of the Bible

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,075 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 400 4th St SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2798

#6. National Portrait Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,511 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums

- Address: F Street NW Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC, DC 20560

#5. National Air and Space Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23,325 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: Independence Ave SW 600 Independence Ave SW, Washington DC, DC 20560

#4. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11,168 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 100 Raoul Wallenberg Plaza SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2126

#3. National Gallery of Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (9,210 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Museums

- Address: Constitution Ave NW 6th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, Washington DC, DC 20002

#2. National Museum of African American History and Culture

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,504 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1400 Constitution Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20560-0007

#1. Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,229 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 10th Street and Constitution Ave, Washington DC, DC 20560

