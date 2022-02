Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Utah

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Utah on Tripadvisor .

#30. Coyote Gulch Art Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 875 Coyote Gulch Ct, St. George, UT 84738-6326

#29. Pioneer Memorial Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 300 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84103-1632

#28. Museum of Ancient Life

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 3003 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, UT 84043-3740

#27. Little Hollywood Movie Museum

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (472 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 297 W Center St, Kanab, UT 84741-3449

#26. Historic Wendover Airfield

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 345 S Airport Apron, Wendover, UT 84083-4459

#25. Art Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums

- Address: 70 W 100 S Ram Boulevard, Monroe, UT 84754-3218

#24. Church History Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 45 N West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150-9006

#23. Park City Utah Summer Attractions

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

#22. Treehouse Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 347 E 22nd St, Ogden, UT 84401-1415

#21. Land Cruiser Heritage Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 470 West 600 South, Salt Lake City, Utah, Salt Lake City, UT 84103

#20. Joseph Smith Memorial Building

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (675 reviews)

- Type of activity: Architectural Buildings, Science Museums

- Address: 15 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150-9002

#19. Worthington Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 789 Zion Park Blvd Art of Life, Springdale, UT 84767-7700

#18. Moqui Cave

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (430 reviews)

- Type of activity: Ancient Ruins, History Museums

- Address: 4581 Us-89, Kanab, UT 84741

#17. Sorella Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 868 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT 84767-7703

#16. Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 155 E Main St, Price, UT 84501-3033

#15. Monte L. Bean Life Science Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

#14. Kanab Heritage House Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 115 S Main St, Kanab, UT 84741-3421

#13. St. George Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Children's Museums

- Address: 86 S Main St, St. George, UT 84770-3452

#12. Wheeler Historic Farm

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Farms

- Address: 6351 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-2438

#11. Museum of Natural Curiosity

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Children's Museums

- Address: 3605 N Garden Dr, Lehi, UT 84043-5141

#10. Utah State Railroad Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2501 Wall Ave, Ogden, UT 84401-1359

#9. David J West Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (164 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 801 Zion Park Blvd Suite 1, Springdale, UT 84767-7703

#8. St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site at Johnson Farm

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (455 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums

- Address: 2180 E Riverside Dr, St. George, UT 84790-2483

#7. Park City Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (552 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 528 Main St, Park City, UT 84060-5153

#6. Utah Field House of Natural History State Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 235 E Main St, Vernal, UT 84078-2605

#5. Thanksgiving Point

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (465 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 3003 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, UT 84043-3740

#4. Goulding’s Trading Post Museum.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (657 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1000 Main Street Monument Valley, Monument Valley, UT 84536

#3. Clark Planetarium

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums

- Address: 110 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1145

#2. Hill Aerospace Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (711 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 7961 Wardleigh Rd, Building 1955 Hill Air Force Base, Ogden, UT 84056-5842

#1. Natural History Museum of Utah

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,525 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 301 S Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108-1214

