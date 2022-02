Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in South Dakota

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in South Dakota on Tripadvisor .

#30. Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (404 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Zoos

- Address: 805 S. Kiwanis Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

#29. South Dakota State Railroad Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 222 Railroad Ave. Building A, Hill City, SD 57745

#28. Pioneer Auto Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 503 E. 5th St., Murdo, SD 57559

#27. Art Alley

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 599 7th St, Rapid City, SD 57701-2729

#26. The Guns of History Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Educational sites

- Address: 700 N Sanborn Blvd 3 Blocks West of the Corn Palace, Mitchell, SD 57301-1917

#25. National Presidential Wax Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (373 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 609 Hwy 16A, Keystone, SD 57751

#24. Washington Pavilion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Type of activity: Science Museums, Theaters

- Address: 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6311

#23. Dakota Discovery Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1200 W University Ave, Mitchell, SD 57301-4358

#22. America's Founding Fathers Exhibit

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 9815 S Highway 16, Rapid City, SD 57702-6579

#21. Redlin Art Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 1200 33rd Street S.E., Watertown, SD 57201-7257

#20. Children's Museum of South Dakota

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Type of activity: Children's Museums

- Address: 521 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006-2046

#19. Cultural Heritage Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 900 Governors Dr, Pierre, SD 57501-2200

#18. Akta Lakota Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (421 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1301 N Main St St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD 57325-1656

#17. Old Fort Meade Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 1 1/2 Mi E. of Sturgis on Hw 34&79, Sturgis, SD 57741

#16. The Journey Museum and Learning Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 222 New York St, Rapid City, SD 57701-1199

#15. Native American Educational and Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

#14. Museum of Geology

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 501 East Saint Joseph Street 3rd Floor of O'Hara Builidng on SDSMT campus, Rapid City, SD 57701-3901

#13. Black Hills Mining Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

- Address: 323 W Main St (US Highway 85 in town), Lead, SD 57754-1604

#12. Wades Gold Mill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Type of activity: Mines, History Museums

- Address: 12401 Deerfield Rd, Hill City, SD 57745-6500

#11. Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

- Address: 3200 Indian Village Road, Mitchell, SD 57301

#10. Prairie Edge Trading Co. & Galleries

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (554 reviews)

- Type of activity: Art Galleries

- Address: 606 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701-2736

#9. Delta-09 Missile Silo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

- Address:

#8. Days of '76 Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 18 76th Dr adjacent to the Rodeo Grounds, Deadwood, SD 57732-7451

#7. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 999 Main St, Sturgis, SD 57785-1620

#6. The Museum @ Black Hills Institute

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums

- Address: 117 Main St, Hill City, SD 57745-5106

#5. South Dakota Air and Space Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (924 reviews)

- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

- Address: 2890 Davis Dr. Bldg#5208, Rapid City, SD 57706

#4. Tatanka: Story of the Bison

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 1 mile north of Deadwood on US 85, Deadwood, SD 57732

#3. Adams Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (706 reviews)

- Type of activity: History Museums

- Address: 54 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD 57732-1364

#2. Mammoth Site of Hot Springs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,721 reviews)

- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums

- Address: 1800 U.S. 18 Bypass, Hot Springs, SD 57747

#1. Adams House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (492 reviews)

- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

- Address: 22 Van Buren St, Deadwood, SD 57732-1432

