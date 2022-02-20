Man killed in Aurora crash

The Aurora 911 center was notified of a crash in the 2600 block of South Abilene Street around 6:01 a.m. Sunday.

First responders on the scene found a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck on its side in the middle of the RTD light rail tracks just west of the roadway. The 33-year old man who was driving the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Traffic investigators believe the truck was heading northbound on Abilene Street when it traveled off of the left side of the road. The truck went onto the sidewalk and into the parking lot of an office building before colliding with two fences and dropping 6 feet onto the light rail tracks. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

According to a tweet from the city of Aurora, the light rail tracks are damaged and there is no estimated time of reopening, with delays in the area expected.

Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the driver after family have been notified of his death.

Original story:

Aurora police on Sunday were investigating a car crash that left a 33-year-old man dead.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 2600 S. Abilene St. and the vehicle came to rest on the light rail tracks, police said.

Police have identified the man but aren't releasing his name until relatives are notified.

No other details were immediately available.