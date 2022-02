I am writing in support of Emily Mitchell for re-election to the Select Board. I’ve known Emily for many years and we have shared a set of Red Sox tickets for several years now. She once mentioned that her values are simple: take care of each other and don’t be a jerk. I only wish I could stick to those as well as she does. When she ran for the Select Board 3 years ago, I did take the time to see what she wanted to do and why.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO