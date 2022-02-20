ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Looking slick': Peter Andre gushes over his lookalike son Junior, 16, who looks dapper in an eye-popping purple suit ahead of 'special night' out

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Junior Andre put on a dapper display as he headed out for a 'special night' on Saturday, with his dad Peter taking to Instagram to gush over his lookalike son.

The budding rapper, 16, commanded attention in an eye-popping purple suit which he teamed up with a black buttoned-down shirt and a coordinating holdall.

In his caption, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker wrote: 'My boy getting ready for a special night. Looking good son @officialjunior_andre.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMRsz_0eK1CePd00
Looking good: Junior Andre put on a dapper display as he headed out for a 'special night' on Saturday, with his dad Peter taking to Instagram to gush over his lookalike son

Katie Price's offspring shared even more snaps to his own profile, which saw him sitting at the back of a luxury vehicle alongside a bottle of Laurent-Perrier champagne, which retails for £40.

He accessorised his look with a dazzling silver chain along with a gold-faced watch and beamed from ear-to-ear while rubbing his hands together in glee.

Junior wrote alongside: 'I just wanna see you smile,' before inserting a purple heart emoji.

The Aussie native commented: 'Looking slick son ❤️' before hilariously adding, 'My driveway is looking sharp.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sti2h_0eK1CePd00
Posing: Katie Price's offspring shared even more snaps, which saw him sitting at the back of a luxury vehicle alongside a bottle of Laurent-Perrier champagne, which retails for £40
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gIb9_0eK1CePd00
Suave: The budding rapper, 16, commanded attention in an eye-popping purple suit which he teamed up with a black buttoned-down shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INqAk_0eK1CePd00
Excited: He accessorised his look with a dazzling silver chain along with a gold-faced watch and beamed from ear-to-ear while rubbing his hands together in glee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cs8Cv_0eK1CePd00
Romantic: Junior wrote alongside: 'I just wanna see you smile,' before inserting a purple heart emoji

It comes after Peter, 48, admitted he refused to let his eldest child sign a record deal until he turned 16 because he's 'fearful' of the heady lifestyle associated with the music industry.

The Australian singer is guiding Junior as he takes his first tentative step into the music industry after formally agreeing a deal with Columbia Records.

But after years of first-hand experience, father-of-four Peter says he is mindful of his son being 'thrown' into the fast-paced and notoriously fickle world of showbusiness.

Speaking to Thursday's edition of Good Morning Britain about Junior's new music and his own personal apprehensions, he said: 'So we got it all ready and he signed his deal with Columbia Records, which is amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqhAU_0eK1CePd00
Candid: It comes after Peter admitted he refused to let his eldest child sign a record deal until he turned 16 because he's 'fearful' of the heady lifestyle associated with the music industry

'I'm in talks with them on a regular basis and he will have, probably May time his music will be out. I'm so excited for him and he's working so hard.'

He added: 'It's a mixture of I'm proud and excited and I see how hard he works and I see how hard he works and he practices every day.

'But there's also a fear to it as well. There's this fear of you're getting thrown into this lifestyle, which I know he's part of in some way, but it's very different when you have a scheduled lifestyle.

'It's gonna be a lot of work for him and he's so excited, and yeah I'm proud but I'm also a little bit scared as I guess anyone would be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYBzJ_0eK1CePd00
Exciting times:  The Australian singer is guiding Junior as he takes his first tentative step into the music industry after formally agreeing a deal with Columbia Records

'Hopefully he's been brought up well enough to be humble and to be respectful and to always be polite and that's the one thing I'm so strict on him about. I hope he's gonna do really well.'

Junior announced the news of his record deal in August, writing: 'Wow.. where do I start. These past 6 months have been hectic. But I’ve loved every single second of it.

'My dad took me to the studio 6 months ago and got me in the booth at @rebelrecs Since then I have secretly been working on a MASSIVE project, and not long ago got a call saying saying @columbiauk want to sign me!'

He continued: I would just like to say thank you to the team @rebelress alongside my dad who have helped develop me into an artist.

'And of course a big shoutout to @sktartist and @marcellonoego Who are very talented and have been working with me on this project since the start.'

Ended his message, he wrote: 'And of course my family and friends. I love everyone who supports me and I am very excited to go on this journey with you all.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpdsP_0eK1CePd00
Practice makes perfect: Junior gets on the mike during an appearance onstage with his father at Fantasia in 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare family photo with lookalike brother

Peter Andre's wife Emily rarely shares family photos on social media – but she had a treat in store for fans on Wednesday. The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a snapshot showing her with her brother, Tom MacDonagh. WATCH: Peter Andre reveals son Theo's very unusual hobby!. The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Emily Andre stuns in skinny jeans for rare off-duty look

How gorgeous does Emily Andre always look? Peter Andre's talented wife shared a rare off-duty snap this week and fans were loving her laid-back attire. The NHS doctor – who shares children Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, with Mysterious Girl singer Peter, and is a step mum to his teenage kids Princess, 14, and Junior, 16, whose mother is his ex-wife Katie Price – posed alongside her lookalike brother for a sweet family snap. Emily, who is usually seen rocking pretty dresses at red carpet events, gave an insight into her super simple personal style. She donned a simple pair of high-waisted jeans for the occasion, teamed with a classic polo neck.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Andre
Person
Katie Price
Daily Mail

Joe Jonas wishes wife Sophie Turner a happy birthday with cute candid snap as she relaxes in bed wearing sunglasses... following speculation she is pregnant with their second child

Joe Jonas wished Sophie Turner a happy birthday with a sweet candid snap of his wife catching up on some much needed rest and relaxation from the comfort of her own bed on Monday afternoon. The 32-year-old musician shared a photo of his leading lady wearing gold sunglasses as she...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gush#Purple Heart#Aussie#Australian#Columbia Records
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Gushes Over Son Gabe Surprising Her With Gifts Amid Strained Kody Brown Marriage

No matter what Janelle and Kody Brown are going through, the mother-of-six can always count on her kids to have her back. Season 16 of Sister Wives has shown the couple's strained relationship go from bad to worse, starting from their different views about the COVID-19 pandemic to where the 52-year-old sees herself in their polygamous family.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Elton John, 74, was 'caught in terrifying mid-air emergency after his $90million private jet suffered hydraulic failure at 10,000ft' en route to NYC for Madison Square Garden gig

Sir Elton John was caught in a terrifying mid-air drama as his private jet suffered hydraulic failure en route to New York then twice failed to make an emergency landing due to high winds. The singer was travelling from Farnborough Airport in Hampshire on Monday for a gig in New...
HEALTH SERVICES
Life and Style Weekly

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Says Aubree’s Dad Adam Lind Is Doing ‘Pretty Good’ in Rare Update

All is quiet on the South Dakota front. Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) shared a rare update on ex-boyfriend and daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer’s dad, Adam Lind. “I think he’s doing pretty good,” Chelsea, 30, responded to a fan’s question in an Instagram Live video on Friday, February 4, which was screen-recorded and posted via Reddit. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Caleb Tells Alina He Doesn't Want to Date a Little Person

Caleb and Alina's 13-year internet romance came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After Alina kept pushing Caleb for an answer on where he wants the relationship to go after their rendezvous in Turkey, Caleb admitted that he had serious reservations about dating a little person and what that would entail for the rest of his life.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Lionel Richie Reflects on Adopting Daughter Nicole with First Wife Brenda Harvey: 'She Was a Godsend'

If music legend Lionel Richie has gleaned anything from fatherhood, it's that "My kids turned me into my parents," he says with a laugh. The star, 72, who sat down for a wide-ranging interview for this week's People cover story and issue in recognition of Black History Month, is dad to three stars in their own right: actress and fashion mogul Nicole Richie, 40, his musician son Miles, 27, and model daughter Sofia, 23.
BEAUTY & FASHION
realitytitbit.com

Kody's son has hinted Robyn is pregnant on Sister Wives

TLC viewers have been questioning if Robyn Brown is pregnant for a while, but the latest episode of Sister Wives got even more people talking…. Kody Brown and his four wives are the centre of Sister Wives, as viewers follow their polygamist family and all the drama and hardships they face. The TLC star has had eighteen children with his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Blames Stevie J. for First Engagement to Ty Young Failing

Mimi Faust’s romance with Stevie J. was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has a very long history with Stevie J. They have a daughter together. But that didn’t stop Stevie from messing around with Joseline Hernandez behind Mimi’s back. Mimi didn’t really learn about the state of their relationship until the show. The love triangle was a source of a lot of drama. It was clear that Stevie wanted both women in his life at the same time. So the day he gifted Joseline a promise ring, he also gave one to Mimi. This set off Joseline. And Mimi would eventually come to the conclusion that it was time to end whatever she thought she had with Stevie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Raiven Brown Says Bear ‘Never Thought He Would Have Kids’

While Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is now the proud father of his almost two-year-old son, River, there was a time when he thought he wouldn’t have children at all, according to his wife, Raiven. Recently, Raiven has been responding to fans questions on Instagram, and one conversation revealed some new information regarding her Alaskan Bush People husband’s initial family plan. As it turns out, originally, Bear “never thought he would have kids.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy