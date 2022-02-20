Hattiesburg pedestrian struck by vehicle at U.S. 49, Hardy Street dies

A Hattiesburg man who was struck by a vehicle Friday died of his injuries at a local hospital, according to a Saturday update from Hattiesburg police.

The man was identified as 59-year-old Dewitt Anderson Jr. by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

On Friday, police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Hardy Street and U.S. Highway 49 around 7:20 p.m. The driver involved stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation.

