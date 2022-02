ST. LOUIS — An injured man asked a witness for help just before he was struck and killed by a car in north St. Louis Sunday night, police said. The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. According to a St. Louis Police incident summary, officers were handling an unrelated accident nearby at Goodfellow and Interstate 70 when a witness came up to them and said someone had been struck by a car nearby.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO