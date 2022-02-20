Madison Fire crews clear scene after severe gas leak near east side Princeton Club

MADISON, Wis. — Buildings near the Princeton Club in the 1700 block of Eagan Road were ventilated Sunday following a severe gas leak.

Madison Fire officials said a homeless man knocked on Fire Station No. 8’s door Saturday just after 3 p.m., telling firefighters he could smell gas.

Crews shut off gas to the area just after 4 p.m. Saturday, but the building still needs to be ventilated on Sunday morning.

Officials said the situation could have been much worse if the man did not alert firefighters.

Madison Gas & Electric crews used laser technology to monitor gas levels within the building. Officials said the gas was below explosive levels, so crews began entering the building.

Firefighters opened doors and windows to begin the natural ventilation process. The process took some time, as crews needed to ensure that gas levels were safe after opening each door or window before moving on to the next one.

At around 9:20 a.m., Madison Fire officials said ventilation was completed. Crews with MG&E remained at the scene and took charge.

