ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Micah Richards tells Jamie Carragher to 'behave himself' after the Liverpool legend claimed his fellow pundit said the Premier League title race was OVER before Manchester City's dramatic defeat to Tottenham

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Micah Richards told Jamie Carragher to 'behave himself' after the Liverpool icon claimed that his co-pundit thought the Premier League title race was over.

Harry Kane's dramatic 95th minute winner handed Tottenham a 3-2 victory over Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side are now six points clear of Liverpool, who have a game in hand and are still yet to play City at the Etihad later this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTGoZ_0eK1Bw5g00
Manchester City suffered a blow to their title aspirations with a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham

Speaking after the game, Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates asked Richards for his thoughts on the title fight after Saturday's results.

Richards replied to the presenter: 'Well, everyone kept asking me... it's never over.'

Carragher instantly fired back as he joked: 'You said it was over weeks ago.'

After laughing at Carragher, Richards responded: 'Behave yourself, Jamie.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIOh3_0eK1Bw5g00
Jamie Carragher joked that Micah Richards thought the title race was over before Man City's loss to Tottenham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDg3p_0eK1Bw5g00
Micah Richards laughed and responded to Carragher by telling him to 'behave' himself

Richards, who formerly played for Man City, added: 'When I was at City and we was ahead [in 2011-12] - and then Man United went ahead - the pressure was off.

'You want to be behind fighting because when you're in that top spot, you keep looking over your shoulder... and we only won it on goal difference.

'But I just think that'll give Liverpool a lot of confidence that today.'

He added: 'The title race is in Liverpool's favour. If they can come to the Etihad and win, it's game on. This is why we love the Premier League.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Em82_0eK1Bw5g00
Liverpool could go three points behind Manchester City with a victory against Leeds

After losing to West Ham in November, Liverpool dropped further points to Tottenham, Leicester and then Chelsea around festive period which left them with an 11 point gap to leaders Man City.

Since then, the leaders have dropped points to Southampton and Tottenham which has opened the door back up for Liverpool.

The Reds could go three points off the top should they beat Leeds on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Kelly Cates
Person
Micah Richards
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will 'try everything' to get Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota ready for the Carabao Cup final with both forwards a doubt for the clash against Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping his hopes up that Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota will be available for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. The pair missed the 3-1 victory against Norwich at the weekend with minor injuries and are a doubt as Liverpool look to win their first piece of silverware since the Premier League in 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Questions have to be asked... that was shocking': Social media slams Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United star misses a SITTER from a Paul Pogba cross in Red Devils' victory against Leeds

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his barren goalscoring drought against Brighton but struggled to find the back of the net in Manchester United's first-half against Leeds. The 37-year-old had gone six games without a goal before his stunning strike against Brighton, and he had a glorious opportunity to make it two from two against Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Sky Sports#The Premier League#Reds
BBC

Tuesday talking point: Big week for Liverpool's season

This is the start of an exciting week for Liverpool in what could potentially be a very exciting run to May. All you want as a football fan is to be in contention come the business end of the season - and Liverpool are still in contention for all four trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United squad revealed for Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri are spotted boarding flight to Spain

Some of Manchester United's travelling squad for their game against Atletico Madrid has been revealed after the Red Devils were spotted boarding their flight to Spain. Ralf Rangnick's side travel to Madrid to face last year's winner of La Liga in their Champions League last-16 tie, with the tournament being United's only real opportunity for silverware this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'This is Man United... the expectations have GOT to be higher': Danny Murphy slams Ralf Rangnick's side for celebrating 'like they had won the title' after sealing victory at Leeds to cement fourth place

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has criticised Manchester United's celebrations 'like they had won the title' after they sealed a 4-2 win over Leeds United. Ralf Rangnick's side held off a spirited fightback from Leeds to move further clear of their rivals for the final Champions League spot. The Red...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PETER CROUCH: Trent's right to expect a trophy EVERY season at Liverpool - plus my thoughts on how Man City played into Spurs' hands... and what Ronaldo can learn from MY celebration!

You can spot a real winner a mile off. The usual telltale sign is that they do not — or simply cannot — revel in individual victories. During my time at Liverpool, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher were always on to the next game the moment we got back inside the dressing room. I thought, can we not enjoy this one first? But it went unsaid. Bang, they were just ready to go the next day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Only Man City have picked up more points since he's come in': Rio Ferdinand insists Ralf Rangnick IS doing a good job at Manchester United... despite admitting 'there's massive room for improvement'

Rio Ferdinand has leapt to the defence of Ralf Rangnick and believes he has done a good job as Manchester United interim manager. The Red Devils have collected 25 points from his 12 games in charge, with seven wins, four draws and one defeat, as well as a penalty shootout defeat by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why would Manchester United not want Mauricio Pochettino? The arguments don’t add up

There it was, emphasised in a scoreline that read Nantes 3-1 PSG: Mauricio Pochettino is not the manager Manchester United need. Forget the inspired performance from home goalkeeper Alban Lafont at Beaujoire Stadium, who strongly thwarted open-play efforts from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Never mind one of the all-time hideous penalty howlers from the latter – kiss the ball, shimmy, stutter, softest strike going – which killed what was shaping up to be a likely comeback.Ignore too that Paris Saint-Germain are more a brand than a collective, more headliners than harmony and sustainability.The details do not matter...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy