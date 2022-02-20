Florida Teen Charged With Murdering Girlfriend After Woman Found Shot In Submerged Car

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged for the murder of his girlfriend, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Ja ‘Kolbi Jacsaint, 17, is facing one count each of premeditated murder, committing a first-degree felony with a firearm, and child neglect for putting a baby in danger when the victim’s car went into the canal.

Detectives say the shooting happened on Wednesday, and deputies responded to the 911 call about a car in a canal in Pompano Beach.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound and was in the car with a 5-month-old girl, who was rescued by a nearby good Samaritan.

The good Samaritan was able to pull the child from the car and was attempting to remove the woman from the car when deputies arrived at the scene, according to investigators.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the woman and baby to Broward Health North hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The 5-month old baby, who was the victim’s godchild, was not injured and reunited with her mother.

Detectives arrested Jacsaint, 17, on Friday and he is being held at the Broward Juvenile Detention Center.

