Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

By Lizzy Buczak
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEZ1J_0eK1BtRV00

Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Sunday, per CNN .

The 95-year-old is reportedly experiencing mild cold-like symptoms. The palace notes that she will continue light duties at Windsor in the week ahead while continuing to receive “medical attention.”

She will also “follow all appropriate guidelines.”

CNN and UK media sources said the Queen is fully vaccinated.

The royal and her late husband, Prince Phillip, were vaccinated in January 2021.

The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 17.

Queen Elizabeth is not the only person to test positive for the virus as a royal source revealed that there have been a “number of cases” diagnosed in the “Windsor Castle team.” No specific names were mentioned.

The monarch's loved ones, including son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall, previously tested positive for the virus.

Per People , Her Majesty met with met with Charles, 73, on February 8, which is two days before he was diagnosed. This was the second time he tested positive having first gotten it at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Queen's diagnosis comes as she resumed her regular duties and attended her first in-person engagement since the start of the pandemic.

Per CNN, the diagnosis puts in question her plans to appear at several major engagements in the next month, including a diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle on March 2, the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and a service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip at the same venue on March 29.

In February, the Queen became the first British monarch to achieve 70 years of reign. She celebrated in a small and private ceremony that reiterated her commitment to throne, while sending "sincere wishes" to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who will receive the title Queen Cohort when Charles takes the throne in the future.

After the Queen's diagnosis, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished the Queen a "swift recovery" on Twitter. He previously contracted COVID-19 in March 2020 and spent three days in the ICU.

