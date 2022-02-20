ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

UKNY for February 20

By Kara Manning
wfuv.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoals release their seventh studio album, Life Is Yours, later this summer and on "UKNY" tonight at 11 p.m., another single from it — which finds the now-trio sounding, in Yannis Philippakis's estimation, the "poppiest" they've ever been. Norwegian duo Röyksopp are back too, on the brink of...

wfuv.org

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Amazing Johnathan Dies At 63

Stage magician The Amazing Johnathan, long a fixture in Las Vegas, has passed away. He was 63 years old. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he passed away in his home at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Johathan had reportedly been unresponsive for 36 hours prior to his death, after lying down for a nap on Monday. The cause of death is not yet known officially, but in 2009, Johnathan was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a degenerative disease that affects the muscles in the heart. In 2014, he told an audience that he had been given a year to live.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
urbanbellemag.com

GUHH Star Briana Latrise Says Altercation with Egypt Criss Led to Raise

Briana Latrise’s altercation with Egypt Criss was a hot topic on social media. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Briana LaTrise has had some heated moments on the show. However, her most controversial moment was the physical altercation between her and Egypt Criss. The two women fell out after Briana became critical of Sam Wright. Although Sam said his intentions for Egypt were pure, Briana and Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis had their doubts. In fact, they believed that Sam was using Egypt to advance his music career. Egypt wasn’t feeling the criticism. And she saw it as an unfair attack on Sam. At the height of the drama, Egypt and Briana had a heated conversation. It ended with Egypt punching Briana in the face. Security intervened before Briana could return the violence.
WORLD
Popculture

2 Veteran News Anchors Leaving Their Network to Launch New Podcast

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli Threw His Emmy in the Trash

Though his career started before his appearance on the hit HBO series, actor Michael Imperioli is best known for his role of Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. Across the six seasons of the show, Imperioli was nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards for his role, nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nods in 2001, '03, '06, and '07, and winning the award in 2004, the same year that his on-screen partner Drea de Matteo won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. Speaking in a new interview, Imperioli told the tale of the night he won and how his Emmy ended up in the trash (spoiler, it got out of the trash).
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy