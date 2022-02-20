ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man walks away uninjured after crashing into construction site in Germantown

Investigators say a man in his 20s walked away without injury after crashing into a construction site in the city's Germantown section.

They say he lost control of his vehicle along the 5900 block of Germantown Avenue just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle ended up on its side, but the driver was able to get out of the car on his own.

