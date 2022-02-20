ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel to allow in all tourists regardless of COVID vaccination status

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel will begin allowing entry to all tourists, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, from March 1, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Sunday. Entry into Israel will still require...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Tourists Flocked to Witness This Amazing Desert Oasis in Peru

The only natural desert oasis in South America is buried among Peru's greatest sand dunes in a vast desert. Huacachina, right behind Machu Picchu, is one of Peru's most popular tourist destinations, and it's home to fantastic local mythology. Huacachina's Legend. According to Huacachina's legend, the oasis was created by...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 20,000 coconuts full of liquid cocaine found by Colombian officials in shipment headed for Italy

Nearly 20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine were found by authorities in Colombia inside a shipment bound for Italy.The shipment was found through a coordinated investigation by the Attorney General’s Office’s Specialised Directorate against Drug Trafficking and the National Police’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the Colombian National Prosecutor’s Office.The shipment was to leave the port of Cartagena in Bolívar for Genoa in Italy.Officials said 504 canvas bags containing 19,780 export-type coconuts were found containing liquid cocaine.“Upon inspection, it was established that the water in the tropical fruit had been exchanged for liquid cocaine,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Covid#Jerusalem#Reuters
TravelNoire

Rwanda Is The Sixth-Safest Country In the World For Solo Travelers

Traveling solo is truly one of the most amazing experiences a traveler can have. Visiting places without having to worry about the needs of fellow travelers and designing your journey yourself are some of the advantages that only a solo traveler can have. However, it is important to be careful about the location you choose, especially when it comes to safety. And in this regard, Rwanda stands out as one of the safest countries for solo travelers in the world.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ars Technica

The oldest hominin fossil ever found in the Levant

When the first members of our species ventured out of Africa, they walked into a world that earlier hominins, such as Homo erectus, had first explored a million years earlier. According to a recent study of a 1.5 million-year-old vertebra, those earlier hominins may have expanded beyond Africa in several waves—each following different environments and equipped for different ways of life.
SCIENCE
travelnoire.com

The Most Romantic African Safari Experiences To Check Out In 2022

If it’s one thing we’re passionate about, it’s Africa and all of its beauty. Within the continent there are several countries that offer romantic African safaris such as Tanzania and Botswana. To help you find the best of the best, African Travel Inc., a luxury safari outfitter,...
WORLD
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

UN expert urges vaccines to help North Korea end Covid isolation

The world should provide millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines to North Korea, where "draconian" anti-pandemic measures are worsening an already-severe food crisis, a UN human rights expert said Wednesday. The impoverished nation has been behind a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade since early 2020 to protect itself from the pandemic, with the economy suffering and trade all but stopped. The country's "draconian" anti-Covid measures, including border closures and further limits on domestic freedom of movement, have worsened the food crisis, Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN special rapporteur on human rights, said. Crucial domestic market activity has been cut off, and international aid workers have been forced to depart, with humanitarian operations all but halted, he said, adding that vulnerable populations were at risk of starvation.
WORLD
Reuters

Cambodia vaccinates children aged three to five against COVID

PHNOM PENH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cambodia started vaccinating children as young as three against COVID-19 on Wednesday, becoming one of the first countries to cover the age group of those below five. The Southeast Asian nation has vaccinated more than 90% of its population of 16 million, for one...
KIDS
Reuters

Deutsche Telekom to build global COVID vaccine verification app for WHO

BERLIN (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has signed a contract with Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems to build a software solution for global electronic verification of coronavirus vaccination certificates, the telecoms company said. The QR code-based software solution will be used for other vaccinations as well, such as polio or...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

China says US creating ‘fear and panic’ over Ukraine

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday accused the U.S. of creating “fear and panic” over the crisis in Ukraine, and called for talks to reduce rapidly building tensions. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China is opposed to new unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia, reiterating a longstanding Chinese position.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy