Fort Walton Beach, FL

Two arrested after drugs discovered during Fort Walton Beach traffic stop

By Special to Gannett/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
 8 days ago
FORT WALTON BEACH — A recent traffic stop in Fort Walton Beach resulted in the discovery of 717 oxycodone pills, 69.3 grams of marijuana, more than $13,000 in cash and the arrests of two people, according to a news release issued Sunday by the city of Fort Walton Beach.

Detectives with the police department's Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop near Oakland Circle on Wednesday, and a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the drugs and cash. The driver, Raymond Gomez, 33, of Crestview, and the passenger, Drayana Graham, 23, of DeFuniak Springs, were detained as part of the traffic stop and narcotics investigation.

Gomez was arrested and charged with reckless driving, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and trafficking in oxycodone. He was later released on a $11,000 bond.

Graham was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking in oxycodone. She was later released on a $10,000 bond.

