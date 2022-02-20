ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd ‘ready to hijack Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho transfer after sending scouts to watch Fulham wonderkid’

By Alex Cole
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are attempting to hijack Liverpool's bid to sign Fabio Carvalho this summer, according to reports.

A Kop deal for Fulham wonderkid Carvalho, 19, collapsed at the final hurdle in January.

Man Utd are scouting Carvalho with the intention to land the teenager this summer Credit: Rex

Now the Daily Star have reported that sources inside Old Trafford say that United are scouting the wonderkid.

After watching the attacker score against Man City in the FA Cup, Red Devils scouts have checked him out 'twice more since'.

And they've been so impressed that they may muscle in with an offer this summer.

Arch-enemies Liverpool agreed a deal in January only to fail to get the necessary paperwork signed by the 11pm window deadline.

It is believed that the deal involved a loan back to the London club.

Carvalho was born in Portugal and initially played for Benfica's youth team before moving to England at the age of 10 .

The teenage winger has come through the ranks at the Cottagers but hit the headlines after flourishing under Marco Silva.

With eight goals and five assists this season for his side, Carvalho is one of the first names on Silva's team sheet.

His goals have helped Fulham soar to the top of the Championship, looking strong contenders for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will supposedly not stand in the way of star Cristiano Ronaldo if the 37-year-old demands to quit this summer, possibly creating the need for attacking reinforcements.

