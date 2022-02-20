ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Dunk Contest 2022: Who won?

By Nina Clevinger, Jude Ephson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dd2RT_0eK1Ag6f00

NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Friday, February 18, 2022.

The 2022 slam dunk contest saw athleticism taken to a whole new level with innovative dunks.

NBA Dunk Contest 2022: Who won?

After a night of creative display of innovative dunks, Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks eventually won the dunk contest with a one-handed dunk.

During the final with Juan Toscano-Anderson, he performed a complex one-handed dunk off the backboard to get a total score of 47 from the judges.

This makes Obi the third player in the Knicks' history to win the contest, after Nate Robinson who won it in 2006, 2009, and 2010, and Kenny Walker, who won it in (1989).

NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2022: Who played?

The annual NBA Slam Dunk Contest took place on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 8pm ET.

Jalen Green

Born on February 9, 2002, Jalen Green is a shooting guard for the Houston Rockets and the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Green held ESPN's number one overall rank in the 2020 class.

After graduating from Prolific Prep in California, Green began playing on a G League team - Ignite.

Obi Toppin

Born on March 4, 1998, Obi Toppin is a power forward for the New York Knicks.

After graduating from Ossining High School, Toppin went on to play with the University of Dayton in Ohio.

He was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and placed as the runner-up in the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Cole Anthony

Born on May 15, 2000, Cole Anthony is a point guard for Orlando Magic.

His father is Greg Anthony, a former professional basketball player turned TV sports analyst.

Cole played at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before he was selected in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Born on April 10, 1993, Juan Toscano-Anderson is a forward for the Golden State Warriors.

Juan played college basketball at Marquette University in Wisconsin, followed by a stint on various professional teams in Mexico and Venezuela.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tTWZ_0eK1Ag6f00
Obi Toppin (one) is a contestant in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Credit: AP:Associated Press

What is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

The first annual NBA Slam Dunk Contest took place at a 1976 All-Star game in Denver, Colorado.

Slam dunks were not legalized by the National Collegiate Athletic Association until this year.

Each year, esteemed players from different professional teams compete against each other at the highly-viewed NBA All-Star Weekend.

During the slam dunk contest, judges score a series of dunks on a scale of six to 10.

In the first and second rounds, players are allotted two dunks each.

The two players with the highest combined score from round one advance to the finals.

What is NBA All-Star Weekend?

Held in February of each year, NBA All-Star Weekend is a festival hosting a variety of basketball-related events, exhibitions, and performances.

The NBA All-Star Game is held at the end of the weekend.

How can I watch on TV and live stream?

Full schedule

Friday, February 18 (all times ET)

  • NBA All-Star Celebrity Game - 7pm, ESPN
  • Rising Stars - 9pm, TNT

Saturday, February 19

  • NBA All-Star Practice - 11am, NBA TV
  • NBA x HBCU Classic: Morgan State vs Howard University - 2pm
  • All-Star Saturday Night - 8pm, TNT
  • Taco Bell Skills Challenge TNT
  • MTN DEW 3-Point Contest TNT
  • AT&T Slam Dunk TNT

Sunday, February 20

  • NBA Legends Awards, - midday, NBA TV
  • NBA G League - G League Ignite vs Cleveland Charge - 2pm, NBA TV
  • 71st NBA All-Star Game - 8pm, TNT/TBS

