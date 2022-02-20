ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

County to correct voting issues affecting some early voting ballots

By Staff reports
Times Record News
Times Record News
 8 days ago

Wichita County workers are correcting an issue that affected some ballots in the early voting that is underway.

The Wichita County Clerk was made aware of a ballot issue in the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 race.

Texas primaries 2022:Here's your guide to early voting for March 1 elections

The Texas Secretary of State’s office instructed the local office to correct the electronic ballots and suspend election precincts 105 and 106 as of Saturday until the corrected electronic ballots were in place by poll opening time Sunday.

Support personnel from Hart Intercivic, the voting machine company, were in Wichita Falls Saturday to correct the electronic ballot style.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russia's isolation intensifies as Ukraine fighting rages

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday faced increasing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, with fierce resistance on the ground denying President Vladimir Putin decisive early gains despite heavy shelling and a huge military convoy outside the capital, Kyiv. Ceasefire talks between Russia and its southern neighbour held...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Wichita County, TX
Elections
Wichita Falls, TX
Elections
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Wichita County, TX
Government
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Voting Machine#Ballots#Justice Of The Peace#The Wichita County Clerk#State
Times Record News

Times Record News

860
Followers
893
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy