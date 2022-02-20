ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dan James SNUBS Luke Shaw handshake as ex-Man Utd team-mate checks on Leeds star after knock

By Giacomo Pisa
 2 days ago

LEEDS UNITED winger Dan James refused to shake hands with his old Manchester United pal Luke Shaw after a peace offering from the left-back.

With James down on the deck following a tackle during Leeds vs Manchester United, Shaw came over to offer his hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afyIP_0eK1A8NK00
Shaw offered James his hand as he checked up on him Credit: Sky Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDmgB_0eK1A8NK00
James looked at Shaw as he grabbed his hand but was having none of it Credit: Sky Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00P3rl_0eK1A8NK00
The Leeds man turned away from Shaw's outstretched arm, leaving the Man Utd man red-faced Credit: Sky Sports

But the Leeds man SNUBBED Shaw's peace offering, much to the bemusement of the England star.

James looked at his outstretched hand and chose not to take it, with Shaw left red-faced after being completely blanked by the Welsh winger.

The 24-year-old, who spent two unsuccessful years at Old Trafford, simply turned away in spite after taking a blow to the face.

James played 74 times for Manchester United before joining Leeds in a £25million move on deadline day in the summer.

And clearly there's no love lost between him and his former employers.

But it's Shaw who had the last laugh after the shock snub.

Under-fire Manchester United captain Harry Maguire headed the Red Devils ahead in treacherous conditions in West Yorkshire.

Incredibly it was a first goal from a corner for the Champions League chasers in 140 attempts.

Bruno Fernandes then made it two on the stroke of half time to give Ralf Rangnick's side a comfortable lead going into the break.

United though risked throwing it all away after conceding twice in less than ONE minute in a crazy sequence of events in the second half.

Rodrigo pulled one back in freak circumstances, before Raphinha levelled things up after an assist from ex-Manchester United winger James.

Ralf Rangnick responded to the capitulation by throwing on Fred and Anthony Elanga.

And the pair had the desired effect as Fred restored United's lead on 70 minutes, and Elanga made the points safe with two minutes left to play.

The Man Utd youngster shushed the Elland Road crowd when he found the back of the net after he was struck by an object thrown from the stands during the celebrations for United's third.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
