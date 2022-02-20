ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Local activist asserts Black History is necessary as an American Truth

Killeen Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Dr. Carter G. Woodson is considered the Father of Black History. He understood the necessity of an accurate history and its effect on everyone. “The Miseducation of the Negro,” and other publications were created to address these concerns. He instituted Negro History Week, and his exemplary scholarship is...

kdhnews.com

Axios

Cherokee Nation wants info on Black descendants linked to slavery

One of the nation's largest Native American tribes is searching for family stories connected to formerly enslaved Black people once owned by tribal members. The big picture: Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told Axios it was wrong for Cherokees to once participate in slavery, and the tribe wants to fix history by acknowledging Black descendants.
SOCIETY
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
countryliving.com

22 Black History Facts That Should Be Celebrated All Year Round

February may be Black History Month, but really, the contributions and legacy of Black Americans should be celebrated all year round. From supporting Black-owned brands to reading quotes from notable Black figures, there are tons of ways to celebrate Black history and culture that go way beyond the shortest month of the year. Part of Black History Month is also educating yourself, and if you want to brush up on the parts of African American history that you might not have learned in school, then these Black History facts are here to help.
MLB
24/7 Wall St.

The 16 Slave Owners Who Served in Congress in the 20th Century

It has been some six decades since the Civil Rights Acts passed in 1964, yet considerable work remains in combating systemic racism and other forms of racial discrimination in America today. To better understand the sources of racism and how to challenge it, it is important to remember how white supremecist views dominated our institutions […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
TravelNoire

Descendants Of The First Enslaved Africans Travel From Virginia To Angola To Connect With Ancestors

Angola President João Lourenco has made good on his promise to the family believed to be the descendants of two of the first enslaved Africans in America. Vincent Tucker and his sister Wanda Tuckers are the co-founders of The William Tucker 1624 Society. Born to Antoney and Isabella, William is known as the first child of African ancestry born in Virginia. Many of his descendants continue to live in the Hampton Roads area today.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
NPR

How Black activists used lynching souvenirs to expose American violence

Photos showing the lynchings of African Americans in the 19th and early 20th century are some of the most troubling records of the racist history of the United States. But these black-and-white photographs are what filmmaker Christine Turner chose to focus on for her new documentary, Lynching Postcards: 'Token Of A Great Day'.
VISUAL ART
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY

