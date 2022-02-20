ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN Focus: Experts discuss Indiana’s next phase of the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – Big changes are in store this week for Indiana’s schools, long-term care facilities, and hospitals dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning on Wednesday, schools will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to the Indiana Department of Health. Students will no longer need to quarantine if they’re exposed to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination or if the school requires masks. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for a minimum of five days, then follow CDC guidelines on returning to the classroom. Schools are still expected to report outbreaks and any clusters of positive cases. Similar restrictions are being lifted at LTC and medical facilities across the state.

Indiana eases COVID-19 guidance for schools

On top of the updated guidelines, Indiana is scaling back the support of the National Guard. The mass vaccination and testing clinic at The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will end on Saturday, February 26. Also coming up, National Guard support at long-term care facilities and hospitals will end on March 14. Troops were stationed at hospitals across Indiana as cases surged in October.

It all comes as Indiana’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline. Daily average new cases are at their lowest rate since the first week of August. The state’s hospital census has also dropped below 1,500 COVID-19 patients. That figure haven’t been seen since November 2021.

With the lifting of many pandemic-related restrictions, many are raising questions on when the pandemic will officially end. Many experts are now saying the Hoosier State is approaching an “endemic” phase of COVID-19.

“I definitely think it’s, it’s a safer time now than it’s ever been before,” said Dr. Ram Yeleti of Community Health Network. “I think those schools can relax things. I don’t think we need to worry about contact tracing.”

Experts say Indiana close to endemic phase of COVID-19

Even with things going in the right direction, officials are warning to remain vigilant and cautiously optimistic. As we move closer to normal, pre-pandemic life, they are reminding Hoosiers that a future variant can quickly change everything.

“I think for most Hoosiers, it’s reasonable to kind of ease things down,” Dr. Yeleti said. “Will this be permanent? It’s too early to say.”

Experts are predicting that the virus will officially become endemic by later this year. They say the public should prepared for future vaccinations as more research develops – similar to the yearly flu shot.

For more info on the changing COVID-19 guidelines, watch Bianca Reyes’ report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

