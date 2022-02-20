ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Expected back Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Chiarot (lower body) practiced Saturday and is expected to...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have Lineup Choices to Make With Vrana Returning

Like the results of an important test or a response from a prospective employer, this is the news hockey fans across “Hockeytown” have been waiting for:. Forward Jakub Vrana has missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the Fall. While he recently joined the Detroit Red Wings at practice wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he has since been cleared to start taking contact. While his return is not imminent, things can change quite quickly in the NHL, and it may only be a matter of days before we learn that the soon-to-be 26-year-old winger is getting ready to make his season debut.
MLive.com

Red Wings weigh options with Joe Veleno: Detroit or Grand Rapids

Joe Veleno has been a fixture in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup since mid-December, playing in the past 22 games. But the team is weighing its options with the young center – whether to keep him on the NHL roster or have him stay in Grand Rapids, where he played two games over the weekend.
Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona Coyotes place goalie Carter Hutton on waivers

The Arizona Coyotes placed goaltender Carter Hutton on waivers Sunday afternoon, according to PHNX Sports Craig Morgan. Hutton, 36, hasn’t played for the Coyotes since October after suffering a lower-body injury. He’s appeared in three games for Arizona this season, where he has an 0-2 record. The veteran...
Person
Ben Chiarot
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Helpers in back-to-back games

Suzuki notched an assist, five hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. Suzuki had the secondary helper on Josh Anderson's second goal of the game. Their line with Cole Caufield combined for three goals and seven points in the contest, though Suzuki was the only one of the trio that didn't post a three-point effort. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old has assists in consecutive games, and he's up to 30 points, 113 shots on net, 63 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 51 outings overall.
NHL Buzz: Tarasenko expected back for Blues at Flyers

Maple Leafs acquire goalie Hutton in trade; Mantha practices with Capitals in no-contact jersey. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to return to the lineup for the Blues against the Philadelphia...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets move Cole Perfetti to IR with upper-body injury

The Winnipeg Jets announced three injury-related transactions Monday, including activating both Nathan Beaulieu and the recently claimed Adam Brooks from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Cole Perfetti has been moved to IR after suffering an upper-body injury last week against the Seattle Kraken. Getting Beaulieu back explains...
Reuters

Josh Anderson notches two goals as Canadiens cruise past Maple Leafs

EditorsNote: Corrects save total for Mrazek; fixes spelling of Anderson in 8th graf. Josh Anderson had two goals and one assist and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Monday night. Cole Caufield added one goal and two assists for the Canadiens, who extended their winning streak...
Reuters

Rangers top Senators to continue post-break success

Igor Shesterkin made 15 of his 29 saves in the third period to earn his 50th career victory Sunday night as the visiting New York Rangers recorded a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Shesterkin won for the 11th time in his past 13 starts and picked up his 24th...
NESN

Maple Leafs Goaltender Jack Campbell Starting Tuesday vs. Blue Jackets

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell will get the start in Tuesday’s contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets – this according to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. Campbell returns to the Leafs’ net after backup netminder Petr Mrazek manned the pipes for last night’s matchup with the Montreal Canadiens. Mrazek proceeded to allow five goals on 24 shots as Toronto fell to the Habs 5-2.
NHL

SvoNotes: Another team effort pushes Blue Jackets to a key win

There's a long way to go. This thing could end at any moment, and even as well as the Blue Jackets are playing right now, they're still nine points outside of a playoff spot with just 32 games to go, a pretty sizeable margin in an era of three-point games.
97.3 ESPN

Tarasenko, Blues Hand Flyers 6th Straight Loss

The Flyers had the game tied against the St. Louis Blues with 11:51 to play in the third period. They were once again involved in a tight game against a clearly superior opponent. The tie game lasted just 42 seconds. The Blues got the lead back on a goal by...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
theScore

Jackets' Berube makes 1st NHL start since 2018 amid team's injuries

Jean-Francois Berube started his first NHL game in nearly four years against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. The goaltender got the nod because the Blue Jackets suddenly have three injured netminders. Elvis Merzlikins got hurt in Saturday's practice, while Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov were already dealing with ailments of their own.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Not playing Tuesday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello was a late scratch Tuesday and it's currently unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has 52 points, including 19 on the man advantage, with a plus-19 rating this season. With Zuccarello out, Nico Sturm will slide into the lineup.
theScore

Habs' St. Louis after win over Leafs: 'We're building a lot of swagger'

Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis has noticed his club exuding an important trait lately. "Confidence. I think to be successful as a team in this league, and as an individual, I think you need some swagger, and I think we're building a lot of swagger right now," St. Louis told Sportsnet's Eric Engels after a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.
Bring Me The News

Wild's sloppy play snaps winning streak over Senators

The Minnesota Wild started their four-game road trip with a dominating effort on Sunday night. But that momentum didn't carry over as a sloppy effort led to a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators. The Wild came into the game shorthanded as Matt Dumba and Mats Zuccarello sat out with...
