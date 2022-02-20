Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Expected back Sunday

Suzuki notched an assist, five hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. Suzuki had the secondary helper on Josh Anderson's second goal of the game. Their line with Cole Caufield combined for three goals and seven points in the contest, though Suzuki was the only one of the trio that didn't post a three-point effort. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old has assists in consecutive games, and he's up to 30 points, 113 shots on net, 63 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 51 outings overall.
