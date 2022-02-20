Canadiens' Joel Armia: Injury clarified

Pezzetta had one shot and four hits over 9:19 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders. Pezzetta, who had been a healthy scratch for the five games since Montreal returned from the All-Star break, was back in the lineup with Joel Armia (face) unavailable. The fourth-line winger relished the role by logging another four hits, giving him 87 thumps over 31 games, but he also figured prominently in Montreal's first goal. He worked behind the New York goal to free a puck, then positioned himself in front of Ilya Sorokin while occupying a defenseman, which enabled Jeff Petry's shot from the point that got past the goalie. It's exactly the type of sequence the career minor-leaguer needs to show coaches if he wants to stay out of the AHL.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO