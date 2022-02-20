Teen Mom Amber Portwood takes son James, 3, to ex Gary Shirley’s home for lunch with daughter Leah, 13, after feud

AMBER Portwood reunited with her ex Gary Shirley for a family outing, as they brought both of her children together for a lunch date.

The Teen Mom OG star recently scored a victory in her nasty custody battle over her youngest child James, who she shares with her ex Andrew Glennon.

Amber visited Gary and Leah for sandwiches on Saturday

She shared a moment with his wife Kristina Credit: Instagram/Gary Shirley

Both of Amber's kids were present for the lunch date Credit: Instagram/Amber Portwood

Amber, 31, seemed to let bygones be bygones after reuniting with her ex Gary Shirley for a lunch date on Saturday.

The reality star snapped a photo of the father of two as he smiled while holding a massive club sandwich, later sharing the image to Instagram.

The TV personality captioned her post: "It’s truly the simple things! Blended families can be complicated and at times stressful.

"But it’s simple days and kind gestures that make co-parenting amazing. Thanks for the sandwich @itsgarytime @kristina_shirley3," she gushed.

Amber shares her 13-year-old daughter Leah with Gary, though the teen spends the majority of her time with her father.

Fans were quick to spot that the MTV star's son James, three, was also present for the playdate after Gary left a sweet note in the comments section.

"Thanks for bringing James over to see us! And def was a good Turkey club!!!!" the Teen Mom dad wrote.

Later, Gary took to his own Instagram to post a special moment from the day, as his wife Kristina Shirley shared a big hug with Amber.

In the image, the troubled mom had a solemn expression while she wrapped her arms around Gary's wife.

The TV dad captioned his post: "Everyone needs a hug sometimes, So grateful for Kristina!

"Actually I think we’re all grateful for @kristina_shirley3 we gotta see James and @realamberlportwood1__ , just had some good ole Sammies.

"And now time to take a break. #sendinggoodvibes," he closed out.

AMBER'S VICTORY

Amber's special day with her kids and co-parents followed years of disagreements and custody battles.

The Indiana native recently scored a major victory though, as she gears up for a two-day trial in her years-long custody war over her son James.

The reality star shares the tiny tot with her ex Andrew Glennon, who at the moment has primary physical custody of the toddler.

Earlier this week, The Sun exclusively revealed that the Teen Mom OG star scored a victory in their custody battle.

In court papers obtained by The Sun, Amber filed a motion requesting the time given for Andrew to respond to her “Interrogatories and Request for Production of Documents” be shortened to February 28, which would give him 20 days from when he was served.

She claimed the “requested answers and documentation are necessary for [Amber’s] counsel to properly prepare for the two-day trial.”

But Andrew’s legal team fought back and filed an objection to Amber’s motion to shorten time to respond to discovery, which is evidence to be used at trial.

He wrote in the court papers: “Respondent filed her discovery requests on February 7, 2022, which include 26 interrogatories and 20 requests for production of documents.

“Respondent has had years to conduct discovery but has waited until the last minute to do so.”

He claimed he served her with discovery back in October 2021, which she has “yet to answer.”

Andrew said granting her request would “be rewarding [Amber] and counsel for [their] negligence to this matter to the detriment of [Andrew.]

However, the judge agreed with Amber and set the deadline for February 28.

HOPE FOR CUSTODY

The mother of two has requested primary physical custody of James and for Andrew to have parenting time.

The exes have a trial in early march over the matters.

Andrew was granted primary physical custody of their toddler after Amber was arrested for domestic violence against her then-boyfriend in July 2019.

The exes share joint legal custody, allowing the Teen Mom OG star three unsupervised visits a week with James.

Amber shares her daughter Leah with Gary

She's been fighting Andrew over the custody of James for years Credit: Instagram

