Arsenal news LIVE: Brentford reaction, captaincy confusion explained, Lacazette trolls Toney, Vlahovic deal sabotaged

ARSENAL swept aside London rivals Brentford in their pursuit for the top four.

Hale End Academy youngster's Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka fired the Gunners to a 2-1 win.

But Christian Norgaard's stoppage time constellation goal, put a minor blip on the performance.

Shortly after the game, Alexandre Lacazette took to social media to take a dig at Ivan Toney's criticism comments from earlier on in the season.

The Gunners captain tweeted: "Nice kick about with the boys" with a kiss emoji and tagging the Arsenal official account.

Granit Xhaka was involved in more captaincy issues when he refused to take the armband from Eddie Nketiah.

Mikel Arteta later cleared up the mishap by stating that it was a moment of confusion as Kieran Tierney is next in line to skipper the side and it has nothing to do with Xhaka's commitment issues.

Arsenal lost out Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus in January and it has been revealed that the hot prospects agents were pushing for a move to the Serie A giants all along.

Lucas Torreira was set to be involved in a swap deal to land Vlahovic which eventually fell through.

And Torrira's agent mentioned that: "Fiorentina wanted to sell him, but the agents said he had to go to Juventus - you always do what the player wants."

Keep up to date with all the latest Arsenal transfer news here at SunSport

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Arteta clears up captaincy confusion

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has cleared up the confusion around why Granit Xhaka didn't take the captain's armband during the Gunners' win over Brentford.

The armband went to Kieran Tierney instead when Alexandre Lacazette left the field.

But fans thought it only went to Tierney as Xhaka refused the duty.

However, Arteta said: "It's because Kieran was the next in line, that’s why.

"Maybe Eddie [Nketiah] didn't pick it up [who was to get the armband] and Granit told him you have to give it to Kieran. That's it"

Thomas Frank reacts

Brentford manager Thomas Frank insists he is only focused on his team despite clubs lower in the table are amassing points.

Frank said: "I think it is about us, what we can do.

"Focus on the next training, the next game, that is the most important thing. We have done that the whole season, it is only about us.

"Every team in the Premier League, if you are in the bottom 10, have spells like this"

Arteta praises Arsenal duo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sang Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe's praises.

Arteta said: "I understand the supporters love that song [Rockin all over the world].

"Everybody loves that song because they are players that have been raised in our system.

"I am really happy that we have players that take the responsibility and they manage to win games for us. It is really impressive at that age"

Mikel Arteta reacts

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to get carried away in the Premier League's top-four race after the Gunners beat Brentford 2-1 at the Emirates.

Arteta said: "There is a long way to go. But we are a little bit closer today because we won our game. It is what we have to do. You can see with the results how tough it is to win in this league.

"So we need to go on Thursday again, prepare very well, against Wolves it is going to be a really difficult match.

"We need to perform well to win and play better and better and better, that's the aim. We cannot look too far. Things change very quickly. It's really difficult to win matches in this league"

Starting Au new

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his first goal for Barcelona since joining from Arsenal.

The 32-year-old Gabon international scampered onto a long ball over the top in the 23rd minute of a LaLiga game against Valencia on Sunday.

He raced clear and fired an unstoppable strike into the top corner as he hit the back of the net for the first time in Spain.

The ex-Gunner then celebrated with his trademark front flip as he kick-started his career with Barca.

Arteta's frank assessment

Mikel Arteta's refusing to get carried away with Arsenal's win over Brentford and is firmly focused on the Gunners' next game against Wolves.

The Gunners took a step closer to Champions League qualification after their win against Brentford but Arteta acknowledges they've still got a long way to go before their spot is secure.

He said: “It’s a long way to go but we are a little bit closer today because we have won our game and that’s what we have to do.

"You can see with the results how tough it to win in this league. We have to go on Thursday again.

"We need to prepare really well because against Wolves it’s going to be a difficult match and we’ll need to perform well to win and play better and better and better. That’s the aim.”

Lacazette brutally trolls Toney

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has brutally trolled Ivan Toney after the Gunner beat Brentford 2-1.

Brentford beat the Gunners 2-0 when they met earlier this season which led to Toney tweeting: "Nice kick about with the boys."

And following Arsenal's win over Toney's Brentford team, Lacazette exacted his revenge by simply tweeting out the same statement.

Could be a fabulous signing

Arsenal are set to open talks with Napoli over midfield maestro Fabian Ruiz this summer according to reports.

Come June, the Spaniard will only have one year left on his deal and with contract negotiations breaking down, Ruiz could be available for as little as £16 million plus add-ons.

The 25-year-old is one of Serie A's highest rated midfielders who has eight contributions in 25 appearances this season - four goals and four assists.

Newcastle are also in the mix for Ruiz' signature but the Gunners remain favourites to lure him to the Emirates.

Gabriel shows Saka love

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes declared his love for teammate Buyako Saka after the Gunners' win over Brentford.

Saka scored the winning goal in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Thomas Frank's side.

And Gabriel let the winger know just how much he appreciates him on Twitter.

Arteta clears up captaincy confusion

Mikel Arteta has cleared up the confusion around why Granit Xhaka didn't take the captain's armband during Arsenal's win over Brentford.

The duty went to Kieran Tierney instead when Lacazette left the field.

But fans thought it only went to the defender as Xhaka refused the duty.

However, Arteta said: "It's because Kieran was the next in line, that’s why.

"Maybe Eddie didn't pick it up [who was to get the armband] and Granit told him you have to give it to Kieran. That's it."

Music to Arteta's ears

Mikel Arteta thanked the Arsenal fans for their support during the Gunners' win over Brentford.

He also let the Gooners know he appreciates the song they created for Smith-Rowe and Saka that everyone 'loves.'

Arteta said: "Thank you to the supporters again for the atmosphere they created.

“I understand they love that song and everybody loves that song because they are players that have been raised in our system and I’m really happy that we have players that come and take the responsibility and they manage to win games for us, which is really impressive at that age.”

Yun mus be joking

For Yunus Musah, dropping England and Arsenal was an easy decision, SunSport's Frankie Christou writes.

As now at 19, the versatile midfielder is one of Europe’s most exciting talents at Valencia.

Born in New York, Musah moved to London at the age of 9 after a brief stint in Italy and was soon snapped up by The Gunners where he became a hot prospect alongside Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

However, with Valencia handing a staggering 105 pro debuts to academy graduates in the last 30 years, Musah believes it was a no-brainer to leave back in 2019.

He said: "I’m so happy they’re now playing in the first-team at Arsenal but my decision to leave was that I felt that Valencia had a great plan for me."

Arsenal show Morata interest

Arsenal are interested in signing Alvaro Morata in a sensational summer transfer, according to reports.

The Spanish striker has been put up for sale by Atletico Madrid, and is free to leave from July.

The former Chelsea forward is currently on loan at Juventus, who are not looking at a permanent switch.

And according to Tuttomercarto, the Gunners have made him one of their targets going into the summer.

Smith-Rowe's joy over new record

Emile Smith-Rowe was over the moon after hearing that he equalled Cesc Fabregas' goal record at Arsenal.

Smith-Rowe became the first midfielder since ex-Gunner Fabregas to score 10 or more goals in a season after his strike against Brentford yesterday.

And when he was told of his amazing feat when the game finished, the England star revealed how much it meant to him.

He gushed to Arsenal's media: "Wow, that’s really special to hear that.

"That means a lot, you know? It’s always been a dream to play for Arsenal so to hear that, it means a lot."

Arteta's a happy man

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his Arsenal troops after they romped home to a 2-1 win over Brentford.

Speaking to Arsenal's media after the game, he said: "I’m very happy, especially with the way we started the game.

“We had really clear intentions, a real purpose to attack them, be consistent, take risks, be direct, have enough runs in behind and threat, put the ball in the box, arrive with numbers, counter-press, don’t allow them to make the transition that they want to do.

“We really controlled the game I think, we played really, really well, but we didn’t score the goal that for sure we merited in that period and then the game is open."

Row-ing on strong

Mikel Arteta was blown away by Emile Smith-Rowe's performance against Brentford.

And HITC reported that Smith-Rowe also equalled former Gunners star Cesc Fabregas' goal record when he scored in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford - to Arteta's delight.

When hearing about Smith-Rowe's achievement, Arteta beamed: "Wow. He is improving all the time. He had a period where he was carrying an injury and he wasn’t feeling particularly well.

"But he’s worked so hard to come back and today he’s shown that he’s ready when he plays at that level, he’s really good.”

Good morning Gunners fans

Arsenal exacted revenge over Brentford with a 2-1 win at the Emirates yesterday.

The Bees famously beat Mikel Arteta’s side on the opening day of the season.

But goals from club-grown duo Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka sealed victory for the Gunners.

Indeed, the match saw Smith Rowe become the first academy ace since Cesc Fabregas to hit 10 or more goals in a season.

However, there was a bizarre moment when Granit Xhaka REFUSED to wear the captain's armband hen Eddie Nketiah handed it to him in the second half.

Alexandre Lacazette gave the armband to Nketiah after he was subbed in the 84th minute.

The youngster then went to give the armband to the Switzerland international, who used to skipper the side.

But the midfielder bizarrely snubbed the armband, telling Nketiah to give it to full-back Kieran Tierney.

However, the result against Brentford left Arteta beaming.

He said: “The scar was there from that first defeat at Brentford and I certainly felt the hurt.

“I tried to transmit that to the players and told them not to forget how we felt after that game because that was an invaluable time for me to understand all the people we have at the club.

“The more difficult the situation was, the closer we became as a group and that was a game changer because it really united everyone.

“Nobody was blaming each other, nobody was hiding and everyone wanted to contribute on the front line.

“Now we want to win every game and a git a big purpose to our season and today we are a little bit closer to our goals because we won this game and we are very happy with the way we are playing.”

Arsenal's most expensive transfer signings

Nicolas Pepe remains Arsenal's biggest-ever transfer at £72million.

Will the Gunners break the bank for a new striker this summer?

Lacazette hits back at Toney

Ivan Toney’s trolling of Arsenal on the first day of the season came back to haunt him after Brentford's defeat to the Gunners on Saturday.

Toney mocked the north Londoners after Brentford's 2-0 win over them on the opening day of the season in August.

He tweeted: "Nice kick about with the boys."

But it came back to bite him in the backside as Gunners hitman Alexandre Lacazette tweeted it word for word a few hours after the final whistle.

Arteta in Pepe exit admission

Mikel Arteta admits Nicolas Pepe could leave Arsenal due to a lack of starts.

Arteta said: “I hope he does (see a long-term future with Arsenal). But I understand when a player doesn’t play he’s disappointed and Nico has been disappointed because he wanted to have more minutes.

“Hopefully he can play many more minutes and he can contribute to the team because he has the ability to do it.

“We need him, we need him at his best. Everybody’s going to contribute because we are really short at this moment and we need it.

“Hopefully he has understood that we want to play him, that I don’t want to have a player like him sitting on the bench and not using him. The moment I have chances I want to give him chances.”

Arsenal's glistening trophy cabinet

It's been a while since Arsenal added a Premier League trophy to their cabinet.

But it's looking pretty well stocked with FA Cups...

Eboue makes the Queen smile

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue once told the Queen he would quit football to look after her corgis.

Speaking to The Telegraph back in 2016, he said: "We went there and Thierry Henry said to me: 'Please, Emmanuel, this is Buckingham Palace, it's the Queen's house, don't do anything.'

"'No problem,' I said. 'Don't worry'. So the Queen came in and went along shaking each player's hand. After she'd finished I saw all her corgis so I said, 'Ma'am, Ma'am'.

“She turned back and asked, 'How are you?'

“And I said, 'Ma'am, I am OK thank you but please, I don't want to be a footballer any more, I want to look after your dogs. I want to take them for walks, wash them, feed them. I want to be a dog carer’.

“The Queen, honestly, she was laughing. Prince Philip was laughing too. All the team were laughing."

Smith Rowe in elite company

Emile Smith Rowe has become the first Arsenal academy graduate to score 10 or more goals in one campaign since Cesc Fabregas.

He said: "Wow! That's really special to hear that. Yeah, that means a lot, you know? It's always been a dream to play for Arsenal so to hear that, it means a lot.

"I'm buzzing. The goals are really starting to come now but the most important thing was the three points today.

"It's a bit surreal to be honest. Me and Bukayo have both come from the academy, Eddie as well. To hear the fans screaming our names and scoring that today together, it's just been great."

More from Arteta after Brentford

“We have 15 games to go and we know more or less the amount of points we need to be in that fight, but there are going to be a lot more twists and we need to keep everyone fit because we are a really short squad.

“We created so many chances and shots in the first-half today but couldn’t score the goal and in the Premier League you have to put those chances away if you want to win.

“But after the break we scored two convincing goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka and everyone loves that song the supporters because these are players that have been raised in our system.

“I’m really happy that we have these players who have come in and taken responsibility to win games for us which is so impressive at that age.”

Arteta used Bees for inspiration

Mikel Arteta reminded his players of the pain they felt after their opening day defeat at Brentford to spark the Arsenal fightback.

He said: “The scar was there from that first defeat at Brentford and I certainly felt the hurt.

“I tried to transmit that to the players and told them not to forget how we felt after that game because that was an invaluable time for me to understand all the people we have at the club.

“The more difficult the situation was, the closer we became as a group and that was a game changer because it really united everyone.

“Nobody was blaming each other, nobody was hiding and everyone wanted to contribute on the front line.

“Now we want to win every game and a git a big purpose to our season and today we are a little bit closer to our goals because we won this game and we are very happy with the way we are playing.”