Leeds 0-1 Man Utd LIVE SCORE: Maguire heads Red Devils into lead, Ronaldo has chance brilliantly saved – updates

MANCHESTER UNITED are 1-0 ahead at Elland Road in a rain-soaked encounter.

Harry Maguire rose highest from a corner to give United the lead - and it was the first corner the Red Devils have scored in 139 attempts.

Illan Meslier did brilliantly to deny Cristiano Ronaldo from point-blank range after Paul Pogba set up the Portuguese with a wonderful piece of skill.

Jesse Lingard is starting his first Premier League game since New Year's Day 2020 for the Red Devils, while Daniel James is in for Leeds, just five months after his transfer to Elland Road.

Kick off time: 2pm UK

2pm UK TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event Live Stream: Now TV

Now TV Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Forshaw, Dallas, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, James.

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Forshaw, Dallas, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, James. Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, Lingard, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Leeds 0-1 Man Utd

45+1. Leeds have a free kick outside of the box.

They don't feel it is in range to shoot and try to clip a ball into the Man Utd box.

Easily dealt with by Rangnick's men.

Leeds 0-1 Man Utd

45. It looks like we are going to have a fair bit of additional time.

Leeds trying hard to create one opening before the break.

Six minutes added time has been confirmed.

Leeds 0-1 Man Utd

43. It seems strange that Leeds used a regular substitution for the change of Koch after that head injury.

Utilising the new concussion substitute protocol would have left them more options for later in the game.

United have a corner after some poor play by Llorente.

Leeds 0-1 Man Utd

40. Leeds manage to fashion a chance through persistence down the left.

Good interplay before finding Forshaw but his shot isn't troubling the goal.

Leeds 0-1 Man Utd - Chance for Sancho!

38. A great run by Luke Shaw through the middle before the left-back threads the ball to Ronaldo.

He tries to take the shot on with too many bodies in between him and the goal.

The ball breaks to Sancho who drops the shoulder to beat his man and fire away a left-footed shot over the bar.

Should have done better there, you have to work the keeper.

Leeds 0-1 Man Utd

36. To sum up the mood at Elland Road somebody seems to have turned the rain up.

Leeds are desperate to find a way back into this game before the break.

Leeds 0-1 Man Utd

34. Poor defending from Leeds there.

Too much space in the box when they line up for defend set pieces.

Maguire beat his man and headed home.

Goal - Man Utd take 1-0 lead

Harry Maguire thunders home a header from a corner.

Llorente beaten by the Man Utd captain in the air with ease.

That's United's first goal from a corner in 140 attempts!

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

32. Pogba is creating problems for Leeds.

This time he finds Fernandes on the edge of the box who gets a shot away with Meslier diving and saving to his left.

Man Utd corner.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

31. Leeds bring on Junior Firpo on for Kock.

It looks like Dallas will go into midfield and Firpo at full back.

Man Utd try working the ball forward but Leeds get bodies on the line.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

29. Koch signals to the bench, it looks like his game may be over.

The head injury from earlier still seems to be an issue.

Ronaldo takes great interest in his fellow pro, helping him to his feet and patting his back as he leaves the pitch.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd - Ronaldo chance!

26. How on earth is this game still 0-0 after that chance boggles the mind.

Pogba does brilliantly beating his man on the byline and the French international squares it along the six yard box to Ronaldo.

He doesn't connect well with it and Meslier saves.

It looked a certain goal.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

24. It seems the conditions may be more tricky for the players than it appears to the naked eye watching it.

Meslier has had a few moments where it has been more difficult to collect the ball than you would think it would be.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

22. A free kick is given to Leeds for a challenge on Daniel James.

Shaw seemed to catch him with a hand in the face.

Not the usual way to catch up with an old work colleague.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

20. Leeds are trying to get some joy down the left flank against Wan-Bissaka.

Forshaw cuts inside with the ball and shoots but De Gea palms it away.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

18. Already it is plain to see the tactic for Leeds today seems to be trying to get balls over the top of the Man Utd back line.

They have tried several times already with varying levels of success.

Man Utd look to retain possession to quieten the crowd down.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

16. The game is up and running again.

Around four minutes to be added onto the end of this half already.

No concussion concerns with Koch.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

14. Thankfully the Leeds man is back on his feet with his head heavily bandaged.

A change of kit is also required of the player.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

12. Koch is on the ground receiving treatment.

Bit of a double whammy there as McTominay's knee thuds into his opponents knee before they then clash heads.

The Leeds medics are clearing up some blood from Koch's head wound.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

10. Despite the high tempo from both teams we have not seen any clean cut chances from either side.

Scrappy is probably the best way to describe the game currently.

Both teams are looking to find a foothold in the game.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

8. Considering the rain Leeds has seen this weekend and particularly today, the pitch is in good condition and seems to be holding up well.

Pogba tries a shot from a very tight angle and doesn't really test Meslier.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

6. We have a break in play as Bruno Fernandes receives treatment.

The replay really didn't show any contact as the Leeds player clearly won the ball and didn't seem to touch the Portuguese playmaker.

It does give them a breather and break up Leeds' start.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

4. As we expected it is a high-octane start here with both teams looking to get at one another.

The ball is drifted over the visitor's back line and Harrison meets the ball on the half-volley but his shot slices wide of the goal.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd

2. It's a feisty atmosphere here at Elland Road as both sets of fans compete to be heard the loudest.

Man Utd probe and look to find a way in behind the Leeds back line but they stand firm.

Leeds look to counter at pace, a tactic they will no doubt look to use well today.

Kick-off: Leeds vs Man Utd

Man Utd trudge out into the pouring rain to boos from the home fans.

Leeds are welcomed like a gladiator to the colosseum.

You've got to love the passion of a derby.

Man Utd get the game started.