ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broadcasting mogul Byron Allen

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, comedian and media mogul Byron Allen became the first Black American to own a 24-hour...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 62

Ms......
2d ago

Great interview on CBS Sunday morning 🌅. I didn't know he had so many businesses. I didn't know he was that Rich. I wish him luck.

Reply
8
Hunni B Wilder
1d ago

How is he a race card player he's married to a White woman. As usual once he got Rich and Famous that's who he chose for a wife.

Reply(3)
6
Sandra Andrews
2d ago

I wish him nothing but the best. Continuing success in your future endeavors. Making history in 2022!!

Reply
11
Related
The US Sun

Who is Byron Allen’s wife Jennifer Lucas?

His wife is also a successful businesswoman who has also managed to earn her own reputation. Jennifer Lucas is a TV show producer, writer, and actress by profession. Some of her notable works include 47 Meters Down, Replicas, and Boss Level. As of February 2022, she has an estimated net worth of about $5million.
CELEBRITIES
KDRV

Byron Allen Looks to Leverage Media Holdings for Bigger Accomplishment

"Do we or do we not have economic inclusion?" Though Allen Media owner Byron Allen was the guest on CBS This Morning today, he asked the question. To Allen, that question drives his effort for media ownership, along with its answer. "And the answer is no. … We have to correct the greatest trade deficit in America, which is the trade deficit between white corporate America and Black America," said Allen.
NFL
Deadline

‘CBS Mornings’ Co-Anchor Gayle King Signs New Deal With CBS News

Gayle King has signed a new deal with CBS News, after speculation about her future with the pending expiration of her contract. She’ll continue to co-host CBS Mornings, and told listeners on her SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House, “I officially signed on the dotted line. So I will be with CBS a little longer.” There had been some speculation about her future, but CNN reported last week that she had decided to stay at the network. On her show, she also addressed some of the speculation about her future, including that she wanted to be in California and that she has been...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Allen
Person
Lee Cowan
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Media Mogul#Black American#The Weather Channel#The Denver Broncos#First Black
KTVB

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!. As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.
TV SERIES
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
Showbiz411

Vindication: “Young and the Restless” Star Victoria Rowell Set to Recur on CBS Hospital Drama “Good Sam”

The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Our Favorite Celebs Sit Court Side at The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Show was definitely on and off the court, as celebrities showed up and showed out at this year’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. From the kick-off on Friday with a celebrity game that will feature actors, singers, and athletes from other sports like Tiffany Haddish to Jack Harlow and Quavo to the Fashion show and a who’s who sitting courtside. We loved star gazing this weekend at all of the personalities that popped up on our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Take a look below at some of our favorites and check out our IG for more star-studded moments.
NBA
BET

Wazzup, Wazzup, Wazzuuup! 30-Year Anniversary Reunion Confirmed For ‘Martin’ Cast On BET+

There’s great news for fans of the hit 90s sitcom Martin. Taping began on Sunday (Feb. 20) for a 30-year anniversary reunion special that will air on BET+ later this year. Comedian and actor Affion Crockett is slated to host the special, which features surviving cast members Martin Lawrence (“Martin”), Tisha Campbell (“Gina”), Tichina Arnold (“Pamela”) and Carl Anthony Payne II (“Cole”), as well as several surprise guest appearances. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52.
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Brian Williams reportedly rejected an offer to anchor the CBS Evening News

Brian Williams reportedly turned down the opportunity to anchor the CBS Evening News after his recent departure from NBC. Williams left MSNBC last year after nearly three decades at NBC News, and CNN now reports that CBS News President Neeraj Khemlani made at least two attempts to recruit him to the network to anchor the CBS Evening News. But Williams reportedly rebuffed the offer and isn't interested in the gig.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Martin Cast Reuniting for New Special on BET+

The late '80s and early '90s saw Martin Lawrence cement himself as a promising stand-up comedian, but it was his FOX sitcom Martin that truly launched his career into the stratosphere, with Lawrence and the surviving members of the sitcom's cast reuniting for a new special coming to BET+, per Deadline. Debuting in 1992, the series ran for five seasons and also starred Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II as series regulars. Sadly, star Thomas Mikal Ford passed away back in 2016 at the age of 52. The reunion event will be filmed later this month and is expected to premiere on BET+ later this year. The reunion event is set to be hosted by Affion Crockett.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Celebrating Movers and Shakers This Black History Month: Byron Allen

Comedian and media mogul Byron Allen poses for a picture Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) As we celebrate Black History Month, Cheddar is highlighting prominent Black Americans who are carving their own historic paths and trailblazing in their industries. While Black History Month has become synonymous with reflecting on past achievements of Black Americans, it is important that we acknowledge today's historic feats as they happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Mark Cuban’s Old Comment On The NFL Is Going Viral

The National Football League appears to be as strong as ever, with the league coming off an incredible postseason, both on the field and in the television ratings department. NFL games are the most-watched events in the country and there isn’t a close second. It’s difficult to see that changing anytime soon, too.
NFL
CBS News

CBS News

375K+
Followers
46K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy