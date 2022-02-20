Broadcasting mogul Byron Allen

Gayle King has signed a new deal with CBS News, after speculation about her future with the pending expiration of her contract. She’ll continue to co-host CBS Mornings, and told listeners on her SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House, “I officially signed on the dotted line. So I will be with CBS a little longer.” There had been some speculation about her future, but CNN reported last week that she had decided to stay at the network. On her show, she also addressed some of the speculation about her future, including that she wanted to be in California and that she has been...

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO