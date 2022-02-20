ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Non-profit giving fewer COVID-19 tests, more vaccinations in Sedgwick County

By Andrea Herrera
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– As COVID-19 numbers decrease at a rapid rate in Sedgwick County, local non-profits are noticing fewer patients in their clinics.

For Guadalupe Clinic’s Executive Director, JV Johnston, he believes that is a step in the right direction.

Johnston says it’s been a couple of weeks since they’ve seen a high number of patients coming in to get tested for COVID-19. Previously, he said they would test around 250 people per day Monday through Friday.
Now, they are testing around two to ten people per day.

However, one thing that has increased he says is the number of residents vaccinated. Johnston says every day, new and returning patients are receiving their first, second, or third dose of the vaccine.

“Everybody knows someone who has been infected and almost everybody knows someone who has passed away from COVID. So, I think that’s been a big factor in some people finally getting their first dose,” he explained.

Guadalupe Clinic is offering several options for the vaccine. For more information on their
clinic hours and locations you can visit their website .

