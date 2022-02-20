ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss upcoming elections, new COVID-19 guidance

By IN Focus
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the upcoming race for Senate? How do they see it playing out with both candidates running unopposed in their primaries?

What do they think of the possible legal jeopardy that former president Donald Trump could be facing? And how will that impact the upcoming elections?

In the video above, panelists Dr. Laura Wilson, Adam Wren, Robin Winston, and Tony Samuel discuss the upcoming Senate election this November. Plus, we get their thoughts on the ongoing investigation into January 6th.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes , Spotify , Google Podcasts and Stitcher .

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.

