ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Waterloo School Conversion to Apartments Scheduled for April Start

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The conversion of the former Main Street School in Waterloo is scheduled to start in April. According to Finger...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
FL Radio Group

Town of Geneva Moving Forward With Fourth Water Well

The town of Geneva has three wells at Kashong Point that produce water that they provide not only for residents but also for the towns of Seneca, Benton, and eventually, the town of Torrey. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti says in conjunction with the town of Seneca, they have created a fourth well but there’s still more work to go.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

$390K to Say Goodbye To Geneva School Superintendent

The Geneva School District will pay $390,000 dollars to say goodbye to former school superintendent Patricia Garcia. It took a freedom of information request from the Finger Lakes Times to find out what Garcia was being paid to resign. The school board approved the payment last week. Under the agreement,...
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Waterloo, NY
Government
Waterloo, NY
Education
FL Radio Group

Auburn Landlords to Get COVID Rent Relief

Help is on the way for a number of landlords impacted by COVID-19 in the city of Auburn. Clerk Chuck Mason says City Council has approved an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant COVID funding and will help landlords who operate one-to-four unit properties with tenants that were unable to pay rent during the pandemic.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Schuyler Habitat for Humanity to Dedicate New Home

The most recent house build for Schuyler Habitat for Humanity will be dedicated Saturday. The home was built at 5229 County Route 4 in the Town of Hector, The dedication will be held at 11 a.m. with an open house for the public to follow at noon. The non-profit says plans are already underway to build their next house, which will be located on County Road 17 in the town of Dix. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#School District#Main Street School#Finger Lakes Times#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Yates County GOP Backs Sarcone for NY Attorney General

John Sarcone, who is running to become the next New York State Attorney General, picked up nine more county Republican endorsements recently, including from Yates County Chairman John Prendergast. In a statement, Sarcone said:. “John Sarcone is a highly qualified candidate with the experience and ideas that we need in...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Extends Highway Cost Sharing Agreement for 5 Years

The Town of Geneva is extending its agreement with surrounding municipalities and Ontario County to share the costs associated with highway projects. In an interview with FingerLakes1, Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said this cooperation saves money for everyone involved. The extension to the agreement is for five years. Get the...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Nuisance Abatement Board Looking into Auburn Smoke Shop

The Auburn Smoke Shop at 67 Franklin Street has been the subject of much local debate. After a New Year’s Eve robbery and the February 8th seizure of untaxed cigarettes and marijuana, the city could potentially shut the business down. City Manager Jeff Dygert spoke at Thursday’s city council meeting.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Aid Programs Coming for NY Artists Affected by Pandemic

Whether photographers or thespians, musicians or writers, artists have been hit hard by the pandemic. In 2020, New York State lost 50% of its performing arts jobs. Creatives Rebuild New York has announced 125-million dollars will create two programs to help artists struggling due to COVID. The Artist Employment Program will fund jobs for 300 artists working with community based organizations. Guaranteed Income for Artists will provide 2400 artists with monthly payments of $1,000 for 18 months.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

Greenidge Doubles Full-Time Workforce at Dresden Facility

Greenidge Generation says it has more than doubled its full-time jobs at its Dresden location. Since February 2020, the site has gone from 22 to 48 full-time employees. The bitcoin mining operation and power generation facility also says that salaries at its company are more than twice the average wage in Yates County.
DRESDEN, NY
FL Radio Group

$100-Million Tourism Return-to-Work Grant Program

The New York Small Business Development Center has announced the 100-million dollar Tourism Return-to-Work Grant Program. Qualifying businesses will be eligible for grants for new full-time and part-time hires. More information on the program can be found here. Appointment requests can be done here. Get the top stories on your...
SMALL BUSINESS
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy