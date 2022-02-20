Waterloo School Conversion to Apartments Scheduled for April Start

The most recent house build for Schuyler Habitat for Humanity will be dedicated Saturday. The home was built at 5229 County Route 4 in the Town of Hector, The dedication will be held at 11 a.m. with an open house for the public to follow at noon. The non-profit says plans are already underway to build their next house, which will be located on County Road 17 in the town of Dix. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.

