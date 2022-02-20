Waterloo School Conversion to Apartments Scheduled for April Start
The conversion of the former Main Street School in Waterloo is scheduled to start in April. According to Finger...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The conversion of the former Main Street School in Waterloo is scheduled to start in April. According to Finger...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 2