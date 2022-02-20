ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IN Focus: Senator Braun on the crisis in Eastern Europe, January 6th investigation

By IN Focus
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – As lawmakers on Capitol Hill search for a solution to the crisis in Eastern Europe, Indiana Senator Mike Braun is sitting down with IN Focus for an exclusive one-on-one interview. Speaking on a range of topics, from the ongoing January 6th probe to vaccine mandates, Sen. Braun shared his concerns ahead of a busy week in Washington.

Speaking on the investigation into the events of January 6th, Senator Braun reiterated his focus on accountability for those involved in the riot, but criticized what he called the overreaching nature of the current investigation.

“Anyone that broke into the Capitol, or brawled with the police, should be held accountable,” Sen. Braun said. “That constituted probably under a percent of the people that were there. When you try to generalize that into a bigger picture or narrative, like maybe the January 6th Commission has done, then it gets political.”

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Switching to the situation in Ukraine, Sen. Braun wants to see major improvements to President Biden’s foreign policy. Citing the recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Sen. Braun believes the administration’s decisions are sowing doubts internationally.

“When the U.S. goes from projecting strength to weakness, that’s why we are where we are,” Sen. Braun said. “I don’t think that Putin will end up doing it because his economy is smaller than what it was back when they were the Soviet Union.”

Biden ‘convinced’ Russia will invade Ukraine; vows support, no troops

Sen. Braun wants to see more strength projected from American foreign policy. With the U.S. and NATO allies still trying to find a solution, he hopes to see a different tone from the White House.

[Putin] is lapping it up, I think, the attention,” Sen. Braun said. “And remember, he maneuvered into the position that gives him all the leverage, when we were projecting weakness.”

We’re also hearing from Indiana Senator Todd Young as inflation continues to skyrocket across the country. It’s affecting all parts of the economy, along with the ongoing supply chain disruptions and worker shortages. Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Sen. Young criticized the White House for what he views as unnecessary spending.

“…I pleaded with the administration not to spend so much of our money on things we don’t need in a time when the economy was already opening up,” Sen. Young said. “They didn’t listen, and here we are.”

Inflation could get worse, US leaders warn

Sen. Young will run unopposed in the upcoming Republican primary for his re-election bid, as will his Democratic challenger Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott.

Hear more from Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young in the video above.

