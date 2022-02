Matt Luke chose time at home over time away from it. Yes, he had nearly a $10M buyout when Ole Miss fired him as its head coach in 2019. Yes, he made $900,000 in 2021. When the financials look like that, it's easy to assume that the decision was easy. And I believe that in this case, it was. Yes, he's a millionaire. But this feels like the Chris Stapleton kind of 'Millionaire.'

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO