Live Like A King & Queen & Peek In Lake George's Castle Cottage Airbnb. This is the most unique and picturesque rental you will ever lay your eyes on in Lake George! The Castle Cottage is an Airbnb rental that sits next to the Highlands Castle, tucked in the mountains of Bolton Landing. This 2 bedroom medieval throwback features an unforgettable set of living quarters along with even more unforgettable Lake George views. Your airbinb hosts describe the cottage as "...a hidden jewel in a private setting..." and "...from the moment you arrive, you'll sense the tranquility that surrounds this enchanting property and you’ll be captivated by the most spectacular view in the world." Even that amazing description does not do these photos justice!

ALBANY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO