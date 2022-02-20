Forecast: Hot weather ahead, sprinklers and air conditioning in overdrive this week

There is plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the week ahead. Plus, we are going to be getting even warmer over the course of the next several days.

Tonight, it will be pleasant out as clear conditions continue and the wind calms down. Overnight lows are cool in the lower 60s. Some areas inland may get under 60.

Monday will be slightly more humid than Sunday, but just as sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunny weather and humid conditions stay around as high pressure prevails this week. Your yard/plants will need extra watering, and of course don’t forget to hydrate yourself as well.