HBCUs are some of the country's top producers of Black doctors, scientists and engineers. In a segregated, post-Civil War country, historically Black colleges and universities provided Black Americans with a quality education. Many well-known and respected artists, CEOs and political leaders are graduates of these institutions. Today these colleges are still some of the country's top producers of Black doctors, scientists and engineers and offer opportunities to a diverse student body. These are the 20 top-ranked HBCUs, per U.S. News data.

