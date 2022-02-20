ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to enjoy soccer during winter

Augusta Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoccer can be a year-round sport, with different ways to play in different seasons. In winter, some people like to head to an indoor soccer facility where they can keep the game going. However, some passionate soccer players still play soccer in the winter and still emerge top on every soccer...

augustafreepress.com

New Britain Herald

Mount Southington Ski Area gets mention during 2022 Winter Olympics

SOUTHINGTON – Amid an already strong winter season, Mount Southington Ski Area recently received a mention during NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Jay Dougherty, general manager of Mount Southington Ski Area at 396 Mt Vernon Rd. in the Plantsville area of town, said it was “incredible” to be mentioned during the national coverage of the event. Mount Southington Ski Area got a shout-out just prior to the closing ceremony.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Fox11online.com

Titletown Winter Games give area residents Olympic experience

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The third-annual Titletown Winter Games kicked off on Saturday. The Titletown District brought in top athletes, including Olympians, to show off the activities. Some of the sports featured included curling, figure skating and luge, amongst others. One 2022 Olympian in Beijing says she hopes the weekend event...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Augusta Free Press

Longwood overcomes six-run deficit, completes sweep of Maryland Eastern Shore

The Longwood Lancers overcame a six-run deficit to complete the sweep of the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks. “It feels amazing,” said head coach Chad Oxendine on what how it feels to sweep a team in his first series in charge of the Lancers(3-0). “Again, the guys just continue to compete, continue to play the game the right way. We went down 7-1 and it would’ve been real easy to kind of shut it down and be happy with two wins. Instead, man, they continued to grind. In the bottom of the sixth we met and talked about not looking at the scoreboard until at the end of the game, but just continue to grind and play the game the right way, and we did that.”
BASEBALL
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Baseball home opener moved back a day by rain forecast

With rain in the forecast for Tuesday, the Virginia Baseball home opener against VMI has been rescheduled for Wednesday at Disharoon Park with first pitch slated for 3 p.m. The game will air live on ACCNX as originally planned. Because of the date change, the game will not have an...
BASEBALL
WNCT

No. 25 ECU gets first win of season

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – East Carolina scored five runs in the fifth inning highlighted by a RBI double by Ryder Giles and a two-RBI base knock from Lane Hoover securing a 10-3 win Tuesday night over Campbell at Jim Perry Stadium. With the win, the Pirates improve to 1-3 on the season while the Camels […]
BUIES CREEK, NC
Cheddar News

Olympic Medalist Lauren Gibbs on Athlete Mental Health as 2022 Games Come to an End

While the United States were once again among the top nations in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to medal, with the games just ended, the focus turns to the athletes coming home and the mental toll the competition take on them. Lauren Gibbs, the 2018 Team USA silver medalist in bobsledding, joined Cheddar News to give her perspective on this year's games and what the competitors have gone through. “Its definitely a mixed bag, you know? It's like I just had the most incredible athletic experience of my life, but then its like its over in a flash," Gibbs said about the feelings an athlete can go through after finishing. She noted that it's important for them to be vocal and reach out to support networks after the rush of competition ends.
SPORTS
Bay News 9

Former Olympian shapes next generation of figure skating talent

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL -- Silvia Fontana remembers skating onto Olympic ice. “I was so excited to go, I don’t even remember being nervous,” she reflects. As a two-time Olympian and five-time Italian national champion, Fontana knows what it’s like to perform under pressure. “There is so much...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Nathan Chen Backflips His Way Through Final Olympic Performance in 2022

The figure skating portion of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games came to a close on Saturday evening with Beijing’s Exhibition Gala. The event showcases the 18 athletes who medaled in the sport throughout the three-week contest and provides one last performance for these decorated athletes to excel in their craft.
SPORTS

